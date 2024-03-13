Dune 2’s Rebecca Ferguson Reveals The Cast Has Dirty Names For Everything On Set

After two long movies that required two very long productions, one would be shocked if the cast of the Dune films hadn’t gotten to know each other on a fairly intimate basis. Well, apparently, to entertain themselves, the stars created filthy names for all the various sci-fi creations of the film. And some of them are so bad that when Rebecca Ferguson revealed this all to CinemaBlend, she wouldn't admit what they are.

Speaking with our own ReelBlend podcast, Rebecca Ferguson divulged that she and co-stars had come up with sexual names for the various science fiction objects in the Dune universe. Apparently, they became so common on set that she now has to watch herself when discussing them in interviews. She revealed one of the, apparently, tamer names during the podcast, but some were, it seems, so bad she could say their names out loud. Check it out:

I haven’t had a chance to ask our own Sean O’Connell exactly what Rebecca Ferguson told him when the cameras were off, but rest assured that will be part of our next conversation. I need to know just what was so dirty she didn’t feel right saying it on camera. It had to have been pretty good.

The actress says she’ll have to text Timothée Chalamet to ask what all the various names were, as she claims not to be able to remember them all. It sounds like Chalamet may have been the one to come up with most of the names if he’s the one most likely to remember them. At least that’s what we’re going to believe until he comes on ReelBlend to explain himself.

There’s this sort of natural inclination to believe that what was going on behind the scenes of a movie resembles what we see on screen. For a serious drama, it seems strange that the cast was being silly and making up sexual names for all the props. Though it just goes to show just how different things can be. Part Two may look self-serious, and the film doesn't exactly have levity. But maybe that’s exactly why the cast had to have some fun when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Maybe the jokes also helped the cast focus and make the movies better. Nearly everybody seems to agree with our own Dune: Part Two review, that the sequel is in a class by itself. We just crowned the 2024 Oscar winners, but it feels like we have a front-runner for the 2025 Academy Awards already.

Of course, now you have to go watch the two movies and try not to think about the fact that the cast called the Ornithopter a Horny Throbber. You may never be able to watch the movies the same way ever again. And if we do get a third Dune film, as has been strongly indicated, we can guess there will be entirely new dirty names the cast will get to come up with. Check out Part Two -- one of the biggest titles on the 2024 movie release schedule -- in theaters now.