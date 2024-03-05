Rebecca Ferguson Shares An Hilarious Concern She Had About Dune 2, And How She Resolved It

Throughout the course of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part One, we were introduced to several important actors who might have seen marginalized (cough cough, Javier Bardem and Zendaya), only to learn they played significant parts in Dune: Part Two. The journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) encompasses numerous key characters, and their evolution – while important to them – also affects Paul, who will rise to a position of power as the story continues . One factor that wraps up Rebecca Ferguson through Dune: Part Two is the pregnancy of Lady Jessica, and the impact her unborn daughter is going to have on the story. Which led to an amusing concern expressed by Ferguson when she appeared on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast . Let’s let her tell the story:

And now I know there’s a difference between “Sexy” pregnant, and “Super Big” pregnant. Mind you, the pregnancy in Dune: Part Two is treated very differently. Lady Jessica, because of the powers granted to her by the Water of Life, is able to communicate with her fetus, Alia (played by a very special actress who we assume we’ll see later). So Dune 2 director Denis Villeneuve needing Rebecca Ferguson to pull off a large pregnant belly makes sense, visually.

However, as many are pointing out in the comments on our IG post, you don’t hire Rebecca Ferguson, and then bury her under layers. As the actress herself told us:

I was like, ‘Dude, anyone could be behind this veil. I mean, my ego is like (shrinking noise). What’s happening?

This pregnancy, and the eventual birth of Paul’s sister Alia, is one of the many ways that Denis Villeneuve has set the stage for Dune: Messiah , the third story in this eventual series – which Villeneuve has said he wants to direct, even though he might have other projects on tap before he heads back to Arrakis. But he’s already given a lot of thought to things that he wants to see happen in Dune 3 . And given the financial success of Dune: Part 2 already, this feels like a matter of when, not if.