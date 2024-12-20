Dune: Prophecy’s Penultimate Episode Made Me Question A Character’s Entire Existence, So I Had To Ask Tabu For Her Thoughts

Warning: Spoilers for Dune: Prophecy Episode 105 - “In Blood, Truth” are in play.

Like many other viewers of HBO’s 2024 TV schedule hit Dune: Prophecy could tell you, the Sisterhood has a plan for pretty much everything. Seeing as showrunner Alison Schapker’s series just got the pleasant news of a second season renewal, that statement carries even more weight in the light of some unanswered questions Season 1 has left in the wake of its penultimate episode.

In fact, it seemed like a scheduling coup that brought me to the interview I recently had with Sister Francesca actor Tabu - who made her debut in the most recent episode of Prophecy’s milestone-setting run . And yes, it had to do with the revelation that the reason Constantine Corrino (Josh Heuston) was never destined to sit on the Imperium’s throne was because of his parentage - as the love child of Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) and Sister Francesca.

Seeing as the Sisterhood has a plan for everything, I asked Tabu if she had any thoughts on why Constantine was even allowed to be born in the first place. Responding to that question, here’s what she had to share with CinemaBlend:

I don't know either. Maybe we'll have to have another season now? ... Of course, the bigger plan of the Sisterhood is to have a Sister on the throne, that we know. But maybe Francesca [had] Constantine so that the Emperor has a hook to her, and then she can emotionally manipulate him, because otherwise it's difficult on her own. We don't know if she would've been able to have that kind of hold over Javicco, but in the show you see that she gets to him constantly. So maybe that was the plan.

I’m starting to think that Tabu may have some Sisterhood-style powers up her sleeve, as that Dune: Prophecy Season 2 comment was almost like hitting a nail on the head. And with the plot gearing up towards this weekend’s feature-length finale, the subject of parentage is about to become even more of a firebrand.

You see, “In Blood, Truth” also gave us the revelation that Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) is the son of Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams). Born after her murder of Orry Atreides and almost an entire hunting party, Desmond’s existence should unite the two houses un-alike in dignity. However, as we’ve seen through Dune: Prophecy’s Harkonnen family drama, that was never going to happen.

So why was Constantine Corrino allowed to exist at all? Well, I do think Tabu’s theory is a strong foundation for whatever the truth may be. However, for a religious/political order that has a supercomputer that can map out the path to the ultimate ruling class, this almost feels like a misstep. Sure, Constantine is loved by his father and is a hook for Sister Francesca to use and/or abuse as she sees fit. But that could also be a loose end that could be exploited by the right parties.

