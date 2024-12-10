Dune: Prophecy's Reviews Are Pretty Average From Fans And Critics, But It's Apparently Breaking Streaming Milestones Anyway

Nobody knows where the next hit will come from on the 2024 TV schedule ! Even with something as hyped up as Dune: Prophecy, some may have been mistaken that the average reviews from critics and fans were a sign that the show hadn’t taken with audiences. That apparently isn’t the case, as HBO’s sci-fi epic has been breaking streaming milestones in its four weeks of airing.

Dune: Prophecy’s Current Rotten Tomatoes Score

Currently, Rotten Tomatoes has its Tomatometer at 70% with critics and 65% with fans approving of showrunner Alison Schapker and executive producer Jordan Goldberg’s space odyssey. Which isn’t too surprising considering that Dune: Prophecy’s critical reactions were pretty positive.

Though if you’ve been keeping up with what we know about Dune’s prequel series , you can kind of see why this week is a good time to see a ground-swelling of support. The most recent episode, “Twice Born”, put down some pretty serious roots for the future, and there are only two more chapters before we hit the end of what we’ve seen so far.

So I can totally see why streaming milestones are starting to tumble at the might of this well-played series. But just what exactly sort of streaming milestones is this monumental shift in the literary universe beloved by many fans raking in?

(Image credit: HBO)

The Milestones That Dune: Prophecy Has Achieved So Far

Apparently, according to Samba TV’s streaming charts (via The Wrap ), Dune: Prophecy has been the most watched streaming program for two weeks running. What’s more, this figure has contributed to an 11-week streak that’s seen Max in the top slot of these standings.

Before you start to wonder just how that metric was achieved, let’s not forget that for eight weeks before the premiere of the Dune prequel series, recent Golden Globe nominee The Penguin was dominating the airwaves. So part of those weeks on the top may have been Max's audience catching up with Gotham City's epic saga of crime and psychosis.

However, without spoiling anything for the casual viewer, there are some pretty big happenings brewing within not only the Harkonnen family, but also the Sisterhood itself. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan and happen to have seen “Twice Born’s” huge finale, you’d know exactly what I’m talking about.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors