Dune: Prophecy Episode 4 Saw The Harkonnen Family Take A Pretty Big Hit, And I Spoke With Edward Davis And Mark Addy About Their Character’s Reactions
With two episodes to go, the disgraced house of Harkonnen has really stepped in it.
Warning: spoilers for Dune: Prophecy Episode 104 - “Twice Born” are in play. If you’re not keeping up with the Harkonnens, you’ve been warned.
While it wasn’t as devastating as Game of Thrones’ “Red Wedding,” I think Dune: Prophecy's Landsraad massacre is a candidate for one of the biggest bloodbaths on the 2024 TV schedule. And thanks to that, the Harkonnen family took some pretty big hits in their quest for redemption, which meant I had to talk to actors Edward Davis and Mark Addy in order break down these huge events, and what they mean.
Harrow Harkonnen’s Big Failure Could Be A Huge Opportunity
When introduced into the world of Dune: Prophecy, Harrow Harkonnen (Edward Davis) comes off as one of the most innocent parties in the entire mess. Harrow is given everything he wants when he’s called to the Landsraad, through his aunt/Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson). And it all metaphorically went up in flames, thanks to Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmell) using his mystical powers to kill almost the entire room of attendees from the noble houses of the galaxy.
Speaking with both Davis and Mark Addy for a recent Dune: Prophecy press day, the events were brought into further focus. When it came to Harrow's end of matters, here’s what Edward Davis told CinemaBlend:
What we know about Dune: Prophecy set up the Landsraad as the ultimate trump card for the Harkonnen family’s return to prominence. And now that Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) has unleashed his agent of chaos on that very body, a powerful message has been sent. One that definitely disrupts Valya’s plans of dominance.
Harrow Harkonnen shouldn't be counted out just yet though. Through further clarification from Edward Davis, I was told that "Harrow finds is probably what is the kernel of pain that will inform his further actions." So these next two episodes sound to be pretty crucial in that respect.
But now we must turn to Evgeny Harkonnen (Mark Addy): the ever unsupportive uncle to Valya, and the mocking great-uncle to Harrow. We’ve gotten a masterclass in how not to treat family members through is actions, with his last lesson taught in “Twice Born," and a hell of a final thought process in play.
Evgeny Harkonnen’s Final Thoughts On The Future Of The Harkonnens
Before anybody starts throwing in my confusion about Sister Emeline’s Dune: Prophecy fate from earlier this week, I can confirm that Evgeny Harkonnen is dead. Game of Thrones vet Mark Addy said it himself, to the best of his knowledge, and I'd stand by it.
After berating two incarnations of Valya on screen, Addy provided these as Evgeny Harkonnen’s final thoughts:
Despite Prophecy’s milestone smashing success, we still don’t know if there will be a Season 2 just yet. So what exactly is in store for the Harkonnens is yet to be seen. With the mystery of Desmond Hart threatening to further complicate things for the entire Imperium, anything can happen.
Our next inkling into what happens will come Sunday night at 9 PM ET, as that’s when Episode 106 - “In Blood, Truth” is set to air on HBO’s broadcast feed. That means you’ll also have access to the next chapter through a Max subscription as well, so no one gets left behind on the family madness that could ensue.
