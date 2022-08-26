'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Filmmaker Interview | John Francis Daley & More
Watch our exclusive interviews from San Diego Comic-Con with the filmmakers behind the upcoming 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie.
"Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" writers/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as well as producer Jeremy Latcham joined CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to discuss their upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons" film, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant. They chat about strong audience reactions to the film at test screenings, shooting during an actual volcanic eruption, and of course Chris Pine’s lute.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:19 - Fans Trailer Reactions and Expectations
01:28 - Capturing The Dialogue and Tone of a D&D Campaign
02:31 - The Film’s Massive Scale & Shooting During An Active Volcano
04:53 - The Cast’s Incredible Chemistry & Audiences in Tears
06:50 - The Benefit of Working With Franchise Stars Like Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez
08:49 - Creating Languages and Spell Casting Choreography
10:26 - The Charisma of Chris Pine’s Lute Playing & More On Hugh Grant's Mysterious Character
