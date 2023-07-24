Ebon Moss-Bachrach Landed An Emmy Nom For The Bear, But Where Are Tiffany And Richie Headed In Season 3?
Who else like Tiffany and Richie’s scenes together in The Bear Season 2?
Although The Bear viewers heard Richie Jerimovich’s ex-wife Tiffany once during Season 1, it wasn’t until Season 2’s sixth episode that Community alum Gillian Jacobs made her onscreen debut as the character. “Fishes” took place five years before the opening of the title restaurant, a time when Tiffany and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Richie were still together and the former was pregnant with their daughter, Eva. But with the different relationship Tiffany and Riche have in the present day, and following Moss-Bachrach earning an Emmy nomination for his work on The Bear, Jacobs talked with CinemaBlend about what she’d like to see happen with these two in a potential Season 3.
I had the pleasure of speaking with Gillian Jacobs ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike and shortly after it was announced that Ebon Moss-Bachrach had been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 75th Primetime Emmys. As such, I asked the actress what it was working with him in “Fishes,” bringing up the intimacy their characters shared in their scenes together since this was when they were still married. She responded:
Tiffany and Richie’s scenes were arguably the most positive aspect of “Fishes,” as along with expressing their love for each other and their excitement for Eva’s impending arrival, Tiffany was also incredibly thankful to Oliver Platt’s Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski for giving him a job, even though Cicero hadn’t actually made a decision on that, but decided to cut Richie a break after Tiffany brought it up. Shortly thereafter, the stressful dinner table scene unfolded, which had Jacobs experiencing paradoxical feelings in the middle of the shoot. So getting those other scenes with Moss-Bachrach, someone she’s known for so long, made for a nice counterbalance.
Gillian Jacobs returned as Tiffany in The Bear Season 2’s seventh episode, “Forks,” where she called Richie to let him know that she was getting married again. While Richie was understandably a little surprised by the news, he and Tiffany still seemed to be on amicable terms with each other, at least when it came to co-parenting. As of this writing, The Bear hasn’t been renewed for Season 3, but if Hulu subscribers do end up getting another batch of episodes, I wanted Jacobs’ take on what Tiffany and Richie’s dynamic would be like now that she’s about to begin a new marriage, and the actress said this:
Ebon Moss-Bachrach is competing at the next Emmys ceremony against Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster, Barry’s Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, Jury Duty’s James Marsden and Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams. His is one of 13 nominations the Hulu show received, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White for Outstanding Lead Actor and Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Given the critical acclaim both seasons of The Bear received, its chances of scoring another renewal are stronger than not. If/when Season 3 is announced, let’s hope that Gillian Jacobs is brought back and she and Moss-Bachrach are able to more deeply explore how things are between Tiffany and Richie as ex-spouses.
We’ll find out if Moss-Bachrach takes home the gold when the 75th Primetime Emmys air Monday, September 18 on Fox. For those who’ve finished The Bear Season 2, take a look at the other best Hulu TV shows available to watch, or get a lay of the small screen land as a whole for the near future with our 2023 TV schedule.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
