There's One Character From The Bear I Really Need To See More In Season 4 (And I Have Ideas)

The Bear Season 4 is nearly upon us, which means fans of the hit FX show will be able to check in with Carmy Berzatto, Sydney Adamu, Richie Jerimovich and the rest of the gang at the titular restaurant. One of the reasons the show has been such a fan favorite – and is currently a marquee title on the 2025 TV schedule – is its vast assortment of great characters. The downside to the presence of such a great ensemble, though, is that not everyone gets a major arc, and I’m really hoping that changes for one character.

One Of The Bear’s Veteran Characters Has Yet To Receive His Time In The Sun

Gary Woods (a.k.a. Sweeps) has been on The Bear since the first season debuted in 2022. Played by Corey Hendrix, the character is established as a runner at the show’s eponymous eatery. What viewers also learn amid Season 1 is that Sweeps’ nickname is derived from the baseball career he had. When he was younger, he played for the Chicago Cubs’ farm team, at which point he was homeless. He did find some success, however, as he notably “swept St. Louis three times and had a no-hitter.”

Season 3 reveals a major detail about Sweeps’ stint in the minor leagues. His career came to a screeching halt due to steroid use, as Gary apparently didn’t realize he’d been given a banned substance. At the same time, Sweeps ultimately moves up as the restaurant is transformed into a refined establishment and is named a sommelier.

When given some screen time, Hendrix effectively portrays his character, and I’d say he’s one of the most under-appreciated members of The Bear’s cast. Sweeps – and by extension Hendrix – just hasn’t been given enough and that’s a shame given that main characters (like Tina and Marcus) and even recurring characters (like Teddy and “Uncle” Jimmy) get so much to work with. The show’s writers have put some intriguing pieces in place for Sweeps’ characterization, and I have ideas for how they could use them.

How Could The Bear Better Utilize Sweeps During Season 4 (And Possibly Beyond)?

On a basic level, I’d just love to see Sweeps have a bit more agency at the restaurant. Much of the series features various characters trying to bring different approaches to the table in order to help the business run smoothly. Many of those ideas are shaped by the staffers’ personal experiences (i.e. Carmy’s culinary training and Richie’s time at Ever). Given his past, I’d love to see Sweeps translate his experience as an athlete into a method or ideal that his colleagues can use.

An even better scenario would be for an entire episode devoted to Gary to be produced. That would fall in line with episodes like “Forks” and “Napkins”, which center on specific characters (and have been critically acclaimed). Whether it be an installment set in the past or the present, I’d be game, though I admit that the chances of that happening for Sweeps are slim. Still, given that Season 4’s official trailer showed a brief glimpse of Sweeps in a batting cage, maybe his time in the sun will come. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Of course, there’s much more to consider as the new season swiftly approaches. The Bear is now officially on a timetable, and the staff must make it profitable in order to avoid being shut down. Series creator Christopher Storer and his team are going to need to step it up, especially after a number of fans found aspects of Season 3 (including its finale) to be disappointing. Let’s hope that like the characters on the show, the creative team rises to the occasion – and gives Sweeps more to do in the process.

The Bear Season 4 will be released in its entirety on June 25, so be sure you have a Hulu subscription so that you’ll be able to check it out. Prepare yourself by at least streaming the third season, which is a stressful binge.