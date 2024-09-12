Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne And Carrie Coon Swap Stories From Their Time In The Theater, And I Seriously Could Listen To Them Talk For Hours
The trio of actress bond over their time on stage.
Among the latest of the 2024 movies is His Three Daughters, which brings together a trio of talents with Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon playing sisters. Just ahead of the movie’s premiere at Toronto International Film Festival and its current place in select theaters, CinemaBlend spoke to the three actresses about their prior experiences as theater actors.
I seriously could have seriously listened to these ladies swap stories for hours! A clip of our conversation is above. I loved what each of them had to say about how their time in theater has changed the way they have approached their movie and TV careers over the years. Let’s start with Elizabeth Olsen’s answer:
Elizabeth Olsen is undoubtedly most known for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the MCU, which she has recently talked bluntly about. Before all that, she had one of her earliest roles in a New York production, as she spoke to in our interview. At the time, she recalls being very nervous and stressed out about performing live, but once she broke down what she needed to do, everything clicked in. Natasha Lyonne, who Olsen recently said “needs no advice” in her upcoming MCU debut, also shared her own memorable theater experience, saying this:
Natasha Lyonne recalled doing the off-Broadway production back in 2010 that helped her unlock a new aspect of what it’s like to really be an actor that she had never understood prior. It’s pretty wild when you think about the story considering Lyonne’s credits go back to the ‘80s when she was a child actor. As she spoke to, being on stage with Ethan Hawke made for a core memory for her that she takes with her today. As she continued:
Then there’s Carrie Coon, who recently was part of the cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, who has done a ton of theater over the years. Here’s what she had to add to the conversation:
It’s so lovely to see these three women talk about the shared moments that made them think about acting in a new way and how it happened on stage for each of them. It’s a perfect conversation for them to have for His Three Daughters, because the drama really feels like a play in a lot of ways as their characters navigate taking care of their father, who is in hospice.
His Three Daughters is in theaters now and you can watch these three in the film with your Netflix subscription starting September 20.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.