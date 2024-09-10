Elizabeth Olsen Just Got Real About How Some Of Her Marvel Projects Are Better Than Others: 'When I Started I Was Used Well'

Fans know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But those of us who have spent years watching watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain characters rise above as fan favorites. Chief among them is Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, and Elizabeth Olsen just got real about how some of her Marvel projects are better than others. She's even quoted saying "When I started I was used well."

WandaVision was a pop culture moment, and helped to make Olsen's hero one of the most beloved heroes in the entire MCU. Despite Wanda's apparent death during the ending of Doctor Strange 2, fans are still holding out hope that she'll return in upcoming Marvel movies. During a recent interview with FM104 (via YouTube) the actress got honest about her tenure playing the Scarlet Witch. In her words:

It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well. And I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron. And then I think people didn't know what to do with me for a second there. And then they were able to utilize the character well, and in interesting ways of telling stories in ways they hadn't yet.

There you have it. Without naming every project she's worked on in the MCU, she's described how its felt to see where her character has gone over the years. She seemingly enjoyed her role as an antagonist in Avengers: The Age of Ultron, before she eventually became a bonafide her and member of the team.

One can guess that Olsen wasn't quite as thrilled with her role in Civil War. Indeed, she had pretty limited material to work with in that blockbuster. She'd eventually return with a vengeance for Infinity War, but then was dusted throughout most of Endgame.

Some fans are still bothered by Wanda's story in Doctor Strange 2, where she became a murderous villain before seemingly killing herself. It's currently unclear if/when she'll return to the MCU, but some fans are hoping that'll occur in Avengers: Doomsday aka the next big crossover event. Later in the same interview, Elizabeth Olsen addressed possibly reprising her role yet again, offering:

So if there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back however they make that make sense.

Well, that's certainly hopeful. While there's no plans for Wanda's return just yet, at least Olsen would be down... depending on which story is going to be told. Hopefully a new deal is inked sooner rather than later, especially since Doomsday is currently expected to hit theaters in 2026.

Of course, there's a project that some fans are hoping might include a cameo by Wanda: the new Agatha: All Along series. Kathryn Hahn's title character was the villain of WandaVision, and her lack of powers was because they were drained by the Scarlet Witch herself. We'll just have to wait and see as each new episode airs.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.