'Elvis' Interviews With Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann & More!

Elvis stars Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla Presley), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (B.B. King), Alton Mason (Little Richard), Yola (Sister Rosetta Tharpe) and director Baz Luhrmann sit down with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to talk about the making of a story about The King.

Austin Butler describes his nervous energy about singing in front of strangers and how they shot the film’s concert sequences. Tom Hanks and director Baz Luhrmann talk about being asked to compromise artistic vision for those who want to profit. Yola, Alton Mason, and others discuss the idea of talent and whether or not the talent of someone like Elvis is timeless.

Video Chapters