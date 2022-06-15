'Elvis' Interviews With Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann & More!
By Sean O'Connell , Gabriel Kovacs published
We chat with the stars and filmmaker of "Elivs" in these exclusive interviews.
Elvis stars Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla Presley), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (B.B. King), Alton Mason (Little Richard), Yola (Sister Rosetta Tharpe) and director Baz Luhrmann sit down with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to talk about the making of a story about The King.
Austin Butler describes his nervous energy about singing in front of strangers and how they shot the film’s concert sequences. Tom Hanks and director Baz Luhrmann talk about being asked to compromise artistic vision for those who want to profit. Yola, Alton Mason, and others discuss the idea of talent and whether or not the talent of someone like Elvis is timeless.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:19 - Austin Butler On Performing In Front Of An Actual Crowd
- 02:13 - Tom Hanks And Baz Luhrmann On Being Asked To Compromise Artistic Vision
- 05:03 - Is Talent Timeless?
- 10:57 - In The Face Of Tragedy, Does Art Feel Frivolous?
- 13:40 - Kelvin Harrison Jr And Alton Mason Talk Finding Inspiration From Real Footage Of B.B. King And Little Richard
- 16:40 - Outro
