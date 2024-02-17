Some Fans Are Already Upset About Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, But Utkarsh Ambudkar Explained Why It’s Important They Give The Show A Chance

Leading up to the release of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender on the 2024 TV schedule , fans of the OG animated series are understandably nervous. The 2010 live-action film left them skeptical about any other adaptations, and changes in the upcoming series have made some upset. So, when I had the chance to chat with Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays King Bumi in the new show, he spoke to me about why people should give this series a chance before they pass judgment on it.

While many first reactions to Avatar: The Last Airbender are cautiously optimistic, many are still not sold on. The animated series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the Netflix production over creative differences, and as people have learned about changes made to the series – like altering part of Sokka’s development – they’ve decided they won’t like it.

However, during an interview with CinemaBlend, Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays the beloved King of Omashu Bumi, told me that those he worked on this show with loved what they were doing and cared deeply. He specifically highlighted The Last Airbender cast , and its lead Gordon Cormier, who plays Aang. The Ghosts star told me:

Gordon showed up, [he] gave 110%, [he] rehearsed with me, he and I were like gassing each other up supporting each other, like that whole crew was just, Kiawentiio [who plays Katara] and Ian [Ousley who plays Sokka], very sweet, lovely young people who really give a shit.

The Pitch Perfect actor went on to tell me why it's important that fans give this show a chance. His experience working on ATLA was so good, and he was overjoyed by how Cormier led the show, despite only being 12 years old at the time of filming. Elaborating on these points, Utkarsh Ambudkar said:

I hope, like, I'm 40. People say, whatever, nasty things about me and the show. I can take it. But I hope people know how hard these young people worked to achieve something that is epic in scale. And truly blood sweat and tears effort. Yeah. And so like, give our boy Gordon his flowers and let him live, because he is playing an iconic character. It's his first real role. And he dove into it with joy. And he was just, he was a miraculous energy to be around. He's just a sweet, lovely person. And if anybody comes out and just know, I'll be at your door tomorrow, then we'll talk about it.

Well, you heard him, give this show and its cast a chance! As we’ve seen trailers for Avatar: The Last Airbender and learned more about why they’ve made changes, like bringing Azula and Fire Lord Ozai in early , that show the care Ambudkar mentioned.