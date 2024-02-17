Some Fans Are Already Upset About Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, But Utkarsh Ambudkar Explained Why It’s Important They Give The Show A Chance
Have faith in the Avatar!
Leading up to the release of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender on the 2024 TV schedule, fans of the OG animated series are understandably nervous. The 2010 live-action film left them skeptical about any other adaptations, and changes in the upcoming series have made some upset. So, when I had the chance to chat with Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays King Bumi in the new show, he spoke to me about why people should give this series a chance before they pass judgment on it.
While many first reactions to Avatar: The Last Airbender are cautiously optimistic, many are still not sold on. The animated series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the Netflix production over creative differences, and as people have learned about changes made to the series – like altering part of Sokka’s development – they’ve decided they won’t like it.
However, during an interview with CinemaBlend, Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays the beloved King of Omashu Bumi, told me that those he worked on this show with loved what they were doing and cared deeply. He specifically highlighted The Last Airbender cast, and its lead Gordon Cormier, who plays Aang. The Ghosts star told me:
The Pitch Perfect actor went on to tell me why it's important that fans give this show a chance. His experience working on ATLA was so good, and he was overjoyed by how Cormier led the show, despite only being 12 years old at the time of filming. Elaborating on these points, Utkarsh Ambudkar said:
Well, you heard him, give this show and its cast a chance! As we’ve seen trailers for Avatar: The Last Airbender and learned more about why they’ve made changes, like bringing Azula and Fire Lord Ozai in early, that show the care Ambudkar mentioned.
So, based on his comments and what we know about this show so far, it sounds like it's worth waiting until February 22 to decide whether or not Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the best shows on Netflix.
