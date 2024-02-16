First Reactions For Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Are Out, See What Fans Are Saying

Cautious optimism is the word I’d use to describe a lot of the first reactions to Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender . While the show’s February 22 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule is still a week away, fans got their first look at the highly anticipated adaptation recently, and now they’ve weighed in on it. So, let’s break it all down.

There’s no question that adapting Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action eight-episode series is a tall order. The Airbender team has been clear about changes being made, like Azula and Ozai being introduced early , and this, among other things (like two of the creators leaving), has caused some apprehension among fans. So, with that in mind, @meganpeterscb kept it real, as they posted:

After watching Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender twice through, I can say it is a solid watch that stands on its own. However, diehard fans should know it makes a lot of changes to the original series. The cast is great, and yes, Dallas Liu is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Clekvnk2mwFebruary 16, 2024 See more

As for @RamasScreen, they loved the series, specifically calling out Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender cast and the visuals as highlights. Here is what they wrote in full:

Netflix AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER ep.1 was spectacular! This Live-Action version has done the old animated show -- of which I was a fan -- incredible justice. The cast were terrific, the visuals were remarkable and Gordon Cormier (Aang) is a revelation.#AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/G5go7BCboBFebruary 16, 2024 See more

Remember, I said cautious optimism seems to be the name of the game here. For @AJGaliardi, they really enjoyed the first episode, and they said that the depiction of the fantastical worlds of Avatar and the action sequences are amazing. However, they noted a few hiccups, posting:

#AvatarTheLastAirbender Ep 1 Dazzles with its GRAND SCALE & VIBRANT environments. Fans can rejoice in its faithful visual adaptation and stylistic action sequences. Yet, it slightly stumbles in cast performances, narrative, & philosophical depth. Excited for how S1 ends!🔥🌀 pic.twitter.com/1hGtkkx5IUFebruary 16, 2024 See more

While they noted that the show seems to struggle a bit when it comes to its “narrative and philosophical depth,” this user is keeping an open mind as they wait to see the rest of the season. The Nickelodeon series is beloved for its deep and meaningful storytelling, so it makes sense that this user is paying attention to how the live-action series handles it. @DavidOpie was of a similar opinion. Giving constructive criticism, they explained:

#AvatarTheLastAirbender eps 1 + 2 are pretty decent so far and I say that as an obsessive fan. There are definitely issues, but it’s better than the controversies would have you think. If you’re open to it, you’ll have fun, but if you’ve already made up your mind, you’ll hate it. pic.twitter.com/S5kRCuGFmkFebruary 16, 2024 See more

That change we talked about came up in @JoshuaYehl’s post about Avatar: The Last Airbender. Noting how it matures the series and gives us backstory that’s not shown in the animated show, they wrote:

The first episode of Netflix’s #AvatarTheLastAirbender is pretty incredible. It’s more dramatic, mature, and violent than the original. The best part is what they add to flesh out and enrich the story we already know, like showing the Order 66 of the airbenders. A great start! pic.twitter.com/aAeGRh0Y6RFebruary 16, 2024 See more

@RydenScarnato also enjoyed the changes made to the show, and based on what they saw (which you can see part of in the Avatar: The Last Airbender official trailer as well), they were impressed with the changes and the bending:

As a huge #AvatarTheLastAirbender fan, I was satisfied with the first two episodes of the #AvatarNetflix series. I'm cool with the changes and thought the bending was well done! Some of the acting was a little stiff and I wish it was more cinematic, but it's a solid start! pic.twitter.com/ZCf7o8EyleFebruary 16, 2024 See more

As the journalist covering this show for CinemaBlend, I’ve seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, and I loved it. Taking to X to post my initial response, here’s what I had to say:

I’ve seen @AvatarNetflix, and I adore it! While changes are made, yes, they’re fitting and faithful. Plus, this cast is perfect, the costumes and sets are gorgeous, and the action is next level!Give it a chance. Give it grace. Have fun with it! It deserves it, and so do you. pic.twitter.com/vZVZMvqoFHFebruary 16, 2024 See more

Personally, I’ve been optimistic about this adaptation since we got our first looks at Avatar: The Last Airbender . Now, that it’s almost out, it’s exciting to see folks reacting to it in a positive, but also constructive way.