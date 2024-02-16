First Reactions For Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Are Out, See What Fans Are Saying

By Riley Utley
published

How are people reacting to this adaptation of the beloved animated series?

Avatar: The Last Airbender. (L to R) Kiawentiio as Katara, Gordon Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023
(Image credit: Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023)

Cautious optimism is the word I’d use to describe a lot of the first reactions to Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. While the show’s February 22 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule is still a week away, fans got their first look at the highly anticipated adaptation recently, and now they’ve weighed in on it. So, let’s break it all down. 

There’s no question that adapting Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action eight-episode series is a tall order. The Airbender team has been clear about changes being made, like Azula and Ozai being introduced early, and this, among other things (like two of the creators leaving), has caused some apprehension among fans. So, with that in mind, @meganpeterscb kept it real, as they posted:

As for @RamasScreen, they loved the series, specifically calling out Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender cast and the visuals as highlights. Here is what they wrote in full:

Remember, I said cautious optimism seems to be the name of the game here. For @AJGaliardi, they really enjoyed the first episode, and they said that the depiction of the fantastical worlds of Avatar and the action sequences are amazing. However, they noted a few hiccups, posting:

While they noted that the show seems to struggle a bit when it comes to its “narrative and philosophical depth,” this user is keeping an open mind as they wait to see the rest of the season. The Nickelodeon series is beloved for its deep and meaningful storytelling, so it makes sense that this user is paying attention to how the live-action series handles it. @DavidOpie was of a similar opinion. Giving constructive criticism, they explained:

That change we talked about came up in @JoshuaYehl’s post about Avatar: The Last Airbender. Noting how it matures the series and gives us backstory that’s not shown in the animated show, they wrote:

@RydenScarnato also enjoyed the changes made to the show, and based on what they saw (which you can see part of in the Avatar: The Last Airbender official trailer as well), they were impressed with the changes and the bending:

As the journalist covering this show for CinemaBlend, I’ve seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, and I loved it. Taking to X to post my initial response, here’s what I had to say:

Personally, I’ve been optimistic about this adaptation since we got our first looks at Avatar: The Last Airbender. Now, that it’s almost out, it’s exciting to see folks reacting to it in a positive, but also constructive way. 

To see if your opinions of the adaptation match or differ from these, you’ll be able to stream Avatar: The Last Airbender with a Netflix subscription starting February 22. In the meantime, you can check out the beloved OG animated show as well as its sequel series The Legend of Korra in the same place. 

