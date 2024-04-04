'She's Just Killing It': FBI: International Stars Have High Praise For The Newest Series Regular, But What Else Is Amanda Tate Hiding?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 7 of FBI: International Season 3, called "Andiamo!"

The case of the week took the Fly Team to Tuscany in the latest episode of FBI: International, after an American boy was kidnapped when he was in the wrong place at the very wrong time. The plot thickened when it became clear that the mob was involved, and it took some FBI tech wizardry to fake the kidnapping of a mob boss's grandson to finally get the American youngster home to his parents. The episode came to a pretty happy ending: the boy was safe, some mobsters were captured, and most of the Fly Team got to enjoy a fancy dinner in Tuscany. Amanda Tate was back in Budapest.

That doesn't mean she had an uneventful episode, however, and a reveal about her personal life makes me wonder what else she might be hiding... and left me flashing back to what other members of the cast said about Christina Wolfe as International's newest series regular in the 2024 TV schedule.

What The Cast Said About Christina Wolfe And Amanda Tate

While Amanda Tate joined the Fly Team in the same episode that Heida Reed departed as Agent Jamie Kellett, Christina Wolfe's character hasn't just been Kellett 2.0. When I spoke recently with Vinessa Vidotto, whose Vo stepped up in Season 2 and recently went on a risky undercover op, I asked about the bigger Fly Team in the wake of last year's explosive finale cliffhanger. Vidotto only had great things to say about Wolfe as the new analyst:

Amanda Tate and all the analysts! We've got Claire, Ernesto, [and] Kyle. It's great. It's obviously a new dynamic, so I had to figure it out. I think with Episode 2, it took me a bit to figure out. But Amanda is great. She's our supervisor intelligence analyst, and she briefs [us]. She's the one who basically briefs us the majority of the time now and she's just killing it. [laughs] It's been fun. The family is growing and it's new energy on set. It's been lovely.

"Andiamo!" showed more than any other episode of Season 3 just how much Amanda is "killing it" as part of the Fly Team. Her tech expertise enabled the FBI to sort of go along with the Italian authorities' plans to kidnap a boy to get to his grandfather, by creating a deepfake of him instead of traumatizing the real kid. And it was a very deep fake, so her colleagues were more than justified in wishing that she could celebrate in style with them in Tuscany. She had other priorities, though, which we'll get to in a minute.

Luke Kleintank, who plays Scott Forrester, previewed what Christina Wolfe's character would bring to the show when we spoke in promotion of Season 3. He dropped some praise of his own, saying:

The actress' name is Christina Wolfe. She's coming in. She's joining us. Her character is Amanda Tate. She's an analyst that is working... here in Budapest. And she comes to join our team and she essentially become an integral part in the new office that we have in Budapest. And so she's essentially somewhat of a pseudo-Jubal character in our office, the one that's kind of keeping things down at the home base while we're off investigating, and doing stuff as the Fly Team outside of the office.

All in all, Christina Wolfe has been a pretty great fit for Season 3, and she faced the challenge of joining the show just as an original series star was leaving. Plus, Raines has had no issue with Tate taking his place in supplying tech wizardry from the office, even stating as much in "Andiamo!" He certainly wasted no time in racing back into the field after his injury! But Amanda Tate as a great asset to the Fly Team doesn't mean she doesn't have secrets in her personal life, as the latest episode suggested.

What Is Amanda Tate Hiding?

After the dust settled on the case and the rest of the team was celebrating over a lavish meal in Tuscany – and saying "Cheers" to Tate – the analyst wasn't exactly throwing herself a party. She dropped by what appeared to be the home of her ex, saying that she just needed to "see her" even though it wasn't her night. Her ex agreed, although he didn't look thrilled about it, and said she had five minutes. This was the introduction to Lili, Tate's daughter.

The scene ended shortly after she told her daughter that everything is okay "now," so there wasn't a lot of detail revealed. It was understandable why she wanted to see Lili after the case involving two young boys being kidnapped, but why haven't we seen or heard much about this so far? For as much as FBI: International (as well as the original FBI and Most Wanted) focuses on cases more than the agents' personal life, I can't help but feel that Tate may have gone out of the way to keep her coworkers at arm's length on this particular topic.

I got the sense that she doesn't spend a lot of time in her ex's house, from how she was looking around, and she only mentioned it not being her "night," which could mean that Lili doesn't stay with Tate all that frequently. Then again, this was likely only a taste of the storyline, so it might be a bit much to say that the agent is keeping secrets so much as remaining private.

Still, as a viewer who can admit that I might be reading too much into one brief scene, I'm excited to see more of her interactions with the rest of the team now that we know a bit more about her personal life, and see if she tries to keep this aspect of her life secret from them.

If you want to revisit the end of the latest episode or any other from Season 3 so far, I'm excited to see more of her interactions with the rest of the team now that we know a bit more about her personal life, and see if she tries to keep this aspect of her life secret from them.