FBI: Most Wanted Star Talks Season 5 Finale's Crazy Case And Wedding For Ray: 'It's A Lot Bigger Than People Would Think'
Would it really be an FBI: Most Wanted finale without some craziness?
FBI: Most Wanted set the stage for its Season 5 finale in the most recent episode with the reveal that Ray and Cora's wedding was quickly approaching, but there will be a lot more than just wedding bells ringing in the last episode of the spring 2024 TV schedule. The finale has what actor Edwin Hodge describes as a "crazy case" to go along with the nuptials.
The fifth season finale is called "Powderfinger," and the episode description from CBS reveals that the bad guy of the week is a threat to NYC with a dirty bomb. That's not the most blissful way to set the stage for a wedding, but Ray and Cora are set to tie the knot! When I spoke with Edwin Hodge ahead of the finale, he dropped a great reason for not wanting to reveal spoilers:
Edwin Hodge is keeping details of the case of the finale close to the vest, which may be rough on fans dying for spoilers but should pay off when the episode actually airs on May 21. He could shed a bit more light on the Ray/Cora wedding, however! Noting that the two aren't having a very long engagement after Ray proposed back in April, I asked how big their wedding is, and he teased:
Hodge was pretty clearly referring to Ethan as the guest who Ray only just met, with Hana's new love interest played by True Blood alum Michael Raymond-James. All things considered, however crazy the case gets, it sounds like fans will have something to celebrate with the wedding.
Most Wanted hinted earlier in Season 5 that the wedding would probably happen before the end of the finale, with Ray insisting that he expected all of his coworkers to be there when he said "I do" at the end of May. When asked how important it is to his character to have the agents in attendance with him, Edwin Hodge shared:
In a fun twist, Ray's FBI: Most Wanted wedding is taking place not too long before Edwin Hodge's real-life wedding to former Good Sam co-star Skye P. Marshall. He shared what it has been like to be planning his own wedding while also portraying Ray getting married, and he shared:
All in all, it sounds like the Season 5 finale of FBI: Most Wanted will be a family affair... when it comes to the wedding rather than the crazy case, anyway. Steven Williams will be back as Ray's dad, which is only fitting after how Edwin Hodge described the family unit between the Cannon men, Cora, and Caleb earlier this year.
Don't miss the fifth season finale of FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET, following FBI: International with Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell returning at 9 p.m. ET and FBI to (possibly) get justice for the loss of one of their own at 8 p.m. ET, all on CBS. You can also find past episodes of all three shows streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).