FBI: Most Wanted Star On Higher Stakes And 'Extended Family' For The Fall Finale
Star Edwin Hodge opened up about his character and the fall finale!
FBI: Most Wanted is on the verge of returning with its fall finale, and all signs point toward an episode that fans won’t want to miss. The team dives into a high-stakes assassination case while one character also wants to help some specific people who are suffering from injustices. Actor Edwin Hodge opened up about the high stakes ahead, and what his character has learned about the job from his fellow agents.
The fall finale of FBI: Most Wanted is called “Appeal” and will see the team headed to Arkansas after the assassinations of three prosecutors, and there may be more to the mystery than is obvious from the jump. Meanwhile, newcomer Ray Cannon (who joined the team after the departure of Agent Ortiz) will want to help a woman and her son.
Edwin Hodge, who came to Most Wanted with some One Chicago experience elsewhere in the Wolf Entertainment TV universe, opened up to CinemaBlend about Ray’s priorities in the fall finale:
Ray Cannon came to the FBI after working with the New Orleans police, and joining the Most Wanted task force was jumping right into the fire of an intense division of the Bureau. Joining the team – which went through a lot of changes back in Season 3 after the death of Jess LaCroix – hasn’t changed his priorities, according to the actor, but the stakes are higher heading into the fall finale.
Although not new to law enforcement, Ray is definitely new to a team that has more or less settled into a groove together, even if Barnes didn’t initially have the easiest time adjusting to Dylan McDermott’s Remy as a boss after having such a connection with Jess. Ray had a lot to learn in making the transition into the task force, but according to Edwin Hodge, he has found an extended family in his fellow agents. He said:
Edwin Hodge’s comments echo what showrunner David Hudgins explained last season after Dylan McDermott joined the series, noting that a little bit of “lightness” between agents helps keeps them together even when the cases get extremely dark. For Ray Cannon, settling into the task force has meant adjusting to the reality of the agents wearing a mask while also working together in an extended family.
Despite a little bit of tension early on for Ray with his suspicions that his new teammates might think that his impressive trajectory in the Bureau is due to following in his father’s FBI footsteps, he has fit right into the dynamic so far while also bringing his own perspective. Whether or not that continues in the fall finale remains to be seen, as he’ll evidently want to help some specific people while the task force as a team focuses on an assassination case that sounds very big.
Find out when the fall finale of FBI: Most Wanted (opens in new tab) Season 4 airs on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the fall finale of FBI: International (which is sending the Fly Team to Italy) at 9 p.m. and fall finale of FBI with Nina’s return (and Missy Peregrym has shared her thoughts on a potential Maggie/Nina team-up) at 8 p.m. You can also start planning ahead for the new year with our 2023 TV premiere schedule, and find some past episodes of Most Wanted available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
