How FBI: Most Wanted's Remy Scott Will Compare To Jess LaCroix As A Leader, According To The Showrunner
By Laura Hurley published
FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins previewed how Dylan McDermott's character's leadership will be different for the team.
FBI: Most Wanted is heading into a whole new era in Season 3 with the debut of Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. It’s an exciting development for a show that has been mired in tragedy ever since the death of Jess LaCroix, who was killed off following actor Julian McMahon’s decision to move on from Most Wanted. The surviving members of the team were used to one distinctive style of leadership, so how does Remy’s style compare to that of Jess? Showrunner David Hudgins shed some light on what will be different and what will be familiar.
Dylan McDermott’s first appearance as Remy Scott comes with FBI: Most Wanted’s new episode on April 12, called “Covenant.” In a Q&A ahead of the long-awaited episode, showrunner David Hudgins spoke about Remy’s “different style,” saying:
FBI: Most Wanted has delivered some intense cases and criminals over the three seasons so far, but it hasn’t been heavy on lightness or humor. Dylan McDermott bringing a different “vibe” with some lightness doesn’t mean that Most Wanted is going to be a solid hour of laughs from now on, but fans can look forward to something new with the former Law & Order: Organized Crime star instead of more of what the team has been used to. The showrunner continued:
The team dynamic is bound to be different in more than one way starting with Dylan McDermott’s first episode, which presumably won’t feature Roxy Sternberg as Barnes after the character’s big decision in the previous episode. The case will involve a series of homicides tied to a forbidden love, so it doesn’t sound like too lighthearted of a time. David Hudgins elaborated on how McDermott’s Remy will bring some lightness to the show:
“Gallows humor” sounds like a good fit for FBI: Most Wanted, and probably healthy if it gives these agents an outlet when they deal with cases that can get extremely heavy. Jess had his own way of leading the team (which you can revisit streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) and helping them through some of the darkest manhunts; Remy will have his own way as well, and it sounds like he’ll be a good fit for the team even though the leadership vacancy came about because of tragedy. David Hudgins went on about how the team dynamic will be a bit different under Remy:
The wait to meet the man who will lead the manhunts moving forward is nearly at an end, as Dylan McDermott debuts as SSA Remy Scott in the FBI: Most Wanted (opens in new tab) episode on Tuesday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI at 8 p.m. ET. The character was shrouded in mystery for quite a long time, even though McDermott’s casting was announced all the way back in January, so the next episode should be must-see for any fans of the FBI corner of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
