After Fire Country Brought Country Star Wade Bowen's Music To A Bigger Audience, He Told Us His Hopes For Season 2

It’s always exciting when you are watching a show, and you recognize a song that’s being played during an episode. Whether it’s a pop track or a country tune, these songs are used to amplify the story, however, they also help expose viewers to new music and artists. Country singer Wade Bowen had multiple songs featured in Season 1 of Fire Country, and it helped him grow his fanbase. With all that in mind, and with Season 2 approaching on the 2024 TV schedule , the singer chatted with me about his hopes for being involved with the show in the future.

Before Season 2 of Fire Country premieres, Wade Bowen and Ashley Cooke are participating in a live stream that highlights how the CBS drama incorporates country music into its stories. While speaking to CinemaBlend about this upcoming event, Bowen and I also talked about his potential involvement with the upcoming installment of the hit drama. While he couldn’t divulge any details, he did explain his hopes for the future, saying:

Yeah, I can't say anything. I'll stay away from that one. But I'm glad that Fire Country is including us on some levels and so many platforms. Getting an opportunity to have songs in the show was a huge thing, but being able to do stuff like this, like interviews with you and chatting with you about the show and all about my music. It's a huge opportunity that I promise I'm not taking for granted. It's so much fun. I'm having a blast.

During Season 1 of Fire Country, Bowen had multiple songs featured throughout the show. For example, “Phones Don’t Work” aired with Episode 22, “Say Goodbye” was part of Episode 10, and “Where We Call Home” went with Episode 19. He told me that he was so grateful to have his work featured, and he’d love to maintain a partnership with CBS and Fire Country specifically.

Whether it be having a song like “Burning Both Ends of the Bar” featured in a bar scene, or guest starring like Kane Brown did in Season 1, Bowen is excited for all the potential Fire Country has. As we spoke about Brown’s role last season and how Billy Burke performed live during one scene, the country singer enthusiastically explained that he’d like to be involved in a similar way saying, with gusto:

I would say, yes, I would absolutely love to do that, Fire Country, if you're listening. I would love to do that, it would be a huge opportunity for us. And it'd be so much fun. I mean, to make a little cameo, do a little acting, even though I'm probably terrible at it. But it would be fun to do it. When it comes to what song, I would just be happy to play anything, honestly. These people that put these shows together, it's such an artistic, creative thing. So, It's really cool to see the way the music impacts the scene, the way the music impacts the show. It's a critical part of it.

He went on to say that the songs he’s already written are “passionate” and personal, and to have them included in Fire Country during meaningful moments is “special.” For example, his song “Phones Don’t Work” is played throughout an important scene in Episode 22 that deals with Bode’s family getting ready for his parole:

Having a track played like that really helps boost an artist, and after that, going into Season 2, Bowen made it clear that he’s happy to be involved in any way. Whether it’s guest starring among the Fire Country cast like Kane Brown, writing original music for the show like Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley did for Season 1, or having more of his current catalog featured, he’s excited for what the future holds.