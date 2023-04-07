Country Singer Kane Brown Opens Up About Why Fire Country Was The ‘Perfect’ Show To Make His Acting Debut On

The first season of CBS’ successful drama Fire Country is winding down, but that isn’t stopping the Max Thieriot-led series from still pulling out some great surprises, including bringing in some new characters. This week, that fun surprise comes by way of country singer Kane Brown who is set to make his acting debut on the show. And now, he’s opening up about the whole experience.

The upcoming episode of the fire drama will see Kane Brown literally hopping into action as Robin, a train hopper who teams up with the fire crew to help injured passengers following a train crash. In an interview with THR, the singer mentioned his role was written just for him, as the series had used one of his songs in a promo earlier in the season. After reading about the character, he knew that it would make for a great first role for him:

They wrote a script specifically for me to jump on the show. Acting’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so it was cool to be a part of [this] for my first time, especially the character. He’s so laid back and trying to stay out of the spotlight, which I felt like was kind of perfect for me. It was the perfect start of my acting career.

Making the jump to acting from performing can be a little scary, and this definitely wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened, or vice-versa. It sounds like the role came at just the right time for the singer and the show. With Fire Country in its first season, having a guest star like Brown helps establish the series, and since the show has proven to be a hit, it's also a great place for the country star to make his acting debut.

Kane Brown also revealed what it was like coming onto set for the first time, and like any new kid in school, it was a learning experience. However, Brown made sure to point out how welcoming everyone was, including Max Thieriot:

I didn’t know what to expect until I was [on set]. And once I got there, it was Max and all them — they were so family-oriented and made me feel welcomed. They were saying that I was a natural at it. It felt good. I wish I could go back and do it again. So at least in my next role, if I get one, I’ll be a little bit more experienced. And that’s what everything is — music, acting, whatever — the more experience, the better you get.

While it sounds like his role on Fire Country was more of a one-and-done type deal, with his growing experience, it seems like he wants to continue acting. Of course, every set is different, but hopefully, since Brown’s experience was a good one, he’ll be eager to get back out there. Depending on how his episode ends, maybe he could even return for a future episode of Fire Country during Season 2.

It will be interesting to see if this upcoming episode of Fire Country jumpstarts Kane Brown’s acting career. While he would still be mainly focusing on music, it wouldn’t be surprising if he starts doing some guest appearances on the side to gain more experience and maybe even get more fans outside of country music. Either way, we should expect to see Brown a little more often on TV in the near future.

Kane Brown isn’t the only new face we’ll be seeing on the CBS drama in the coming weeks. It was recently announced that Fire Country will welcome two new recurring characters toward the end of the season. Kanoa Goo will portray swimmer Kyle, who has a past with Gabriela, and Rebecca Mader is set to play Faye, the head of a private concierge firefighting company who catches Manny’s eye at an AA meeting. Things are heating up on the CBS drama on the 2023 TV schedule with all these exciting guest stars and dramatic plots, and I can’t wait to see what else happens.

New episodes of Fire Country air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and can be streamed the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.