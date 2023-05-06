Ahead Of Fire Country's Season Finale, Star Max Thieriot Is Hyping The 'Dramatic Conclusion' In A Fun Way

While Season 1 of Fire Country is wrapping up a very successful first season, things are still heating up, especially with Bode's upcoming parole hearing. We know that what happens in these last few episodes will be action-packed. However, they will also have a very fun element added to some of the scenes, as the show announced they will be including four exclusive songs written by superstar musicians Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert! Now, the show's star Max Thieriot is hyping up the upcoming and dramatic finale because of it.

Beginning in next week’s episode, fans will be able to hear two songs in each installment, written and performed by Lambert and Bentley. Thieriot, who not only leads the Fire Country cast, but created the show as well, expressed his excitement about working with the singers, noting that the songs are perfect for the dramatic conclusion of the season:

I’m a huge country music fan! Dierks and Miranda have written and performed some of my all-time favorite songs, so to get the chance to work with them on Fire Country was a dream come true. Their songs provide the perfect backdrop for our dramatic conclusion to the season.

To have this kind of superstar power involved in the first season is pretty incredible, and it sounds like it’s going to be a great way to end the season. What’s even more fun is the fact that Thieriot actually directed next week’s episode, so I'm excited to see how the country stars and the actor impact the penultimate episode. Although it’s still a week away, Miranda Lambert did tease one of the songs, “Saved,” on her Instagram, letting her followers know the great news and to tune in to hear them.

This isn’t the first time that Fire Country has gone country. Last month, Kane Brown made his acting debut in the firefighter drama. He said it was the perfect series to do so because his character, a train hopper who helped Three Rock following a train crash, was laid back and tried to stay out of the spotlight. The only thing that would make these last two episodes even better was if Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley ended up guest-starring and singing one of the songs. Although, four new songs is a great prize as is, as Thieriot put on his Instagram Story:

Since this is only the first season, there is no telling what the series has in store for these final two episodes, of course, aside from some good old country music. With Fire Country renewed for Season 2, it wouldn’t be surprising if more country superstars with involved with the series, either through a cameo or a new song, or better yet, both.

Fans will still have to wait six days for a new episode of Fire Country to hear two of four new songs by Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert. However, it will give fans time to theorize just how the season will conclude, and how the songs will be worked into the series.

New episodes of Fire Country premiere on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2023 TV schedule, you can also watch the majority of Season 1 with a Paramount+ subscription.