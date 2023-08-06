Fire Country Season 2: What We Know About The CBS Drama

The firefighters of CalFire and Three Rock stole our hearts when Season 1 of Fire Country debuted on CBS. The series became such a hit, it was renewed last January, and now, Season 2 is on its way. So, before we head back to Edgewater to see what the crew of Max Thieriot ’s firefighter show is up to, let’s go over what we know about the upcoming installment of the hit drama.

At the moment, we don’t know when Season 2 of Fire Country will be released. Collider predicted that if production were on track it would have likely come out in October, much like Season 1. However, TV Guide reported that CBS’ scripted series including Fire Country, NCIS and The Equalizer, will all be delayed because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The network announced that the firefighter drama was renewed for Season 2 in January 2023, right around the time it premiered the second half of its freshman installment. The show became a major hit for CBS during its first season, and as it kept hitting milestones in viewership, the renewal seemed obvious.

With that said, we know the drama will not premiere at the same time as it did last year, so expect the premiere date to be later on the 2023 TV schedule , if not sometime in 2024.

The Cast Is Expected To Return For Season 2

It’s likely safe to assume the original cast of Fire Country will return for Season 2. This includes Max Thieriot as the lead, Bode Donovan – the actor also serves as the show’s co-creator and executive producer. Along with him, staple Three-Rock members, including Kevin Alejandro’s Camp Captain Manny and Bode’s pal Freddy, played by W. Tré Davis, will also probably be back.

Cal Fire regulars will also most likely be returning, as well. This includes our protagonist's parents, Vince and Sharon, who are portrayed by Billy Burke and Diane Farr, respectively. Jules Latimer’s Eve and Jordan Calloway’s Jake are also probably going to return as vital parts of the fire crew. Rounding out the regulars is Stephanie Arcila, who plays Manny’s daughter and Max Thieriot's character's love interest, Gabriela.

Along with this regular cast, it’s also possible we could see the return of guest stars like Kanoa Goo’s Kyle, who was a friend of Gabriela’s. Once Upon A Time’s Rebecca Mader, who showed up as Faye, a woman in charge of a problematic private firefighting company, could also come back. Vince’s brother, Luke Leone, could also make a comeback if Michael Trucco returns. It’s also always possible we’ll get more flashbacks of Bode’s late sister Riley, who is played by Jade Pettyjohn.

With these possible returning characters, we’re also guaranteed to get more new folks coming to Edgewater as well. Season 1 was always bringing in new guest stars, so I’d imagine the same will be true for Season 2.

Season 2 Of Fire Country Will Likely Deal With Bode Going Back To Prison

Season 1 of Fire Country ended with a massive cliffhanger. After spending the entire season trying to get paroled, Bode was not granted his freedom. He ended up taking the blame for a drug problem at the fire camp that he had nothing to do with, and in return was sent back to prison.

Obviously, this major life change also impacted his friends and family. Billy Burke, who plays his dad, Vince, told Insider he doesn't think his character will care if his kid lied or not, he simply “wants his son back.” However, Sharon, his mom, is on the other side of the spectrum, as Diane Farr said her character is “just done.”

After Bode’s drug test came back positive in the penultimate episode, his future was immediately put into question. With him back in prison, it now puts his romantic relationship with Gabriela, his friendships with Eve and Jake, his mentorship with Manny and his relationship with his parents in question. Overall, I assume at least the first part of Season 2 will be dealing with the major ramifications of his parole hearing.

Two Cast Members Directed Episodes Last Season, That Could Happen Again In Season 2

During Season 1, both Kevin Alejandro and Max Thieriot directed an episode , and it feels likely that could happen again in Season 2.

Alejandro directed the mid-season finale , and before that, he helmed four episodes of Lucifer, which he also starred in. Following the Manny actor’s turn in the director’s chair, Thieriot took over for an episode in the latter half of the season. Kanoa Goo, who played Kyle in the episode the star/writer/executive producer helmed, said this about the Bode actor in an interview with CinemaBlend:

He's wonderful. I was really taken with how calm he was on set, and just how confident and honestly just loving [he was]. He was so so kind and so warm to everybody, and I could tell that from my first episode. It makes a difference when the people that are in charge and running things have that type of open energy to their cast and their crew.

Considering Thieriot is extremely involved in all aspects of the show, I think it’s highly likely he’ll lead an episode or two in Season 2. The same can probably be said about Alejandro. Now, the question is: Will any of their other castmates join them?

There Could Be Fire Country Spin-Offs

There’s potential for Fire Country to expand outside of this one show . Much like the worlds of One Chicago and Grey’s Anatomy, there’s talk about Thieriot’s show expanding into a franchise. CBS Chief George Cheeks said the firefighter procedural “completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe.” So, once we get Season 2, it seems like we should also be on the lookout for possible spinoffs and an eventual franchise.