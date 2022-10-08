Fire Country Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

The 2022 fall TV schedule just got a little bit hotter with the arrival of the new CBS firefighter drama series, Fire Country. The new show, which features SEAL Team star Max Thieriot as a California inmate who joins a firefighting program to secure an early release, has now debuted and introduced viewers to various different characters played by actors some may or may not recognize.

If you watched the show when it debuted on CBS’ fall lineup, or are planning on checking it out at some point on Paramount+, there is a good chance you are wondering where you’ve seen the actors in the Fire Country cast before. Well, worry no more, because we are about to break down the show’s main stars so you can get to know them a little better before continuing with the series.

(Image credit: CBS)

Max Thieriot (Bode)

At the center of Fire Country’s action and drama is Max Thieriot’s Bode, a prisoner who inadvertently returns to his hometown after joining a program that trains inmates to fight fires in the California wilderness. Thieriot also co-wrote the project, according to Deadline.

Prior to the launch of Fire Country, Thieriot made a name for himself as Clay Spenser on the CBS action-drama SEAL Team. Though it seemed like Thieriot wouldn’t be coming back for the sixth season on Paramount+, a deal was worked out so he can pull double-duty.

Throughout his career, Thieriot has also appeared on other shows like Texas Rising and Bates Motel, as well as in movies like the 2015 Point Break remake, House at the End of the Street, Jumper, and The Pacifier, to name only a few.

(Image credit: CBS)

Billy Burke (Vince)

Taking on the role of seasoned fire chief Vince in the cast of the freshman drama is Billy Burke, who is no stranger when it comes to appearing on the small screen.

Since making his TV debut on a 1994 episode of Party of Five, Burke has gone on to land roles on shows like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, 24, The Jury, Monk, Revolution, Zoo, Chicago P.D., 9-1-1: Lone Star, and a couple dozen other series and made-for-TV movies.

His work on the silver screen, which goes back more than 30 years, includes titles like Along Came a Spider, Three Days to Vegas, various Twilight movies (he portrayed Charlie Swan), Drive Angry, Red Riding Hood, and multiple others. He also provided the voice for Jim Gordon in the 2021 animated movie, Batman: The Long Halloween.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kevin Alejandro (Manny)

Kevin Alejandro shows up on Fire Country as Manny, one of the members of the Cal Fire team who have been tasked with teaching prison inmates how to fight blazes in the mountainous landscape.

Fans of the Fox/Netflix fantasy drama series, Lucifer, will most likely recognize Alejandro from his portrayal of Detective Daniel Espinoza, the LAPD officer who had a complicated working relationship with the titular character. Prior to that, Alejandro landed roles on shows like True Blood, Arrow, Shark, Ugly Betty, The Young and the Restless, and a couple dozen others.

(Image credit: CBS)

Diane Farr (Sharon)

Diane Farr appears in the Fire Country cast as Sharon, an executive on the Cal Fire board who uses her years of experience in the field to help manage the more than 400 fire stations under her command.

This isn’t the first time Farr has portrayed a firefighter on the small screen, as she was a member of the Rescue Me cast during the FX series’ first two seasons. Since then, she has landed major roles on shows like Numb3rs, Splitting Up Together, Californiacation, The Secret Life of an American Teenager, and more. This is on top of one-off appearances on a long list of shows that include Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: Miami, Modern Family, The Good Doctor, White Collar, and Arliss.

Throughout her career, Farr has also popped up in movies like American Romance, 12 Feet Deep, Road Hard, and About Cherry.

(Image credit: CBS)

Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela)

Stephanie Arcila appears in the Fire Country cast as Gabriela, a well-respected member of the local community whose father and boyfriend are both members of Cal Fire stations tasked with battling deadly blazes in Northern California.

Before she joined the cast of the new firefighting show that is giving NBC’s Chicago Fire some competition, Arcila found success appearing on shows like the 2020 Showtime original series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and the HBO drama, Here and Now. Over the years, she has also made brief appearances on shows like NCIS, Passions of the Heart, black-ish, Supergirl, The Rookie, and various others.

Arcila’s film work includes titles like The Aliens, 9 Bullets, and Don’t Breathe 2.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jordan Calloway (Jake)

Jordan Calloway appears in the Fire Country cast as Jake, Gabriela’s boyfriend and a younger member of the local Cal Fire station.

Calloway has been a fixture on the small screen for more than 20 years now, with major roles on shows like Unfabulous, ER, Beyond, Freakish, Riverdale, and most recently, Black Lightning. During that same stretch of time, Calloway made appearances on a wide range of shows, including The Parkers, George Lopez, Reckless, Pure Genius, and The Mick. He has also popped up in feature film releases like Countdown, Always a Bridesmaid, Life of a King, and Grandma’s House, as well as a series of made-for-TV movies like Drumline: A New Beat, Studio City, and Ghost.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jules Latimer (Eve)

And then there is Jules Latimer, who rounds out the Fire Country cast as Eve, a young firefighter who has a close bond with Jake on the new CBS drama series.

Latimer made her professional acting debut just one year before landing a spot in the Fire Country cast on the Paramount+ original series Guilty Party, which saw her share the screen with Kate Beckinsale and Geoff Stults. She is set to appear alongside Geoffrey Wright, Chris Rock, and multiple others in the upcoming Netflix movie, Rustin, a biographical drama that tells the story of Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin, according to Deadline.

New episodes of Fire Country air at 9 p.m. ET, Fridays on CBS. You can also stream new episodes if you have a Paramount+ subscription.