‘This Is The First Time In Disney History’: Moana 2’s Auli’i Cravalho Tells Us About Her Disney Princess’s Historic Accomplishment, And What It Means To Her
She is Moana!
It’s safe to say tons of fans (such as myself) were waiting impatiently on the edge of the sea for the sequel to Moana, given it just became one of the biggest 2024 movies over the Thanksgiving holiday with its record-breaking box office achievements. But something that I wasn’t expecting to appreciate so much about Moana 2 is getting the chance to see the animated character grow and mature. When CinemaBlend spoke to the princess’s voice actress, Auli’i Cravalho, she talked with us about how meaningful it was to her to make Disney history.
When 2016’s Moana came out, it was clear the character stands out among Disney Princesses for many reasons, but now that she has returned, I told the actress how grateful I am to witness the heroine grow older. Here’s how she responded:
Being Moana has been a decade-long adventure for Auli’i Cravalho, who was chosen out of hundreds of other hopefuls for the role. She, of course, recalls the entire journey thus far (including a flirty comment her mom made when she met The Rock), but her voice has definitely changed since voicing the role the first time. As she continued:
Auli’i Cravalho hasn’t stopped voicing the role of Moana since she made the movie, lending her voice to all sorts of tie-ins with Disney, but as she explained, over the years she often brings up her vocal register to sound like she did as a teenager. However, for Moana 2, which has the character as 19 rather than 16, she was awarded the opportunity to stay true to her changed vocal range and use her true voice. She pointed out in our interview that this is the first time we’ve seen a female Disney age between films, and it means a lot to her.
As I shared with the actress, I watched the original movie after seeing the sequel, and it was rather emotional to hear the differences between her Moana now and her Moana then, because I could tell the actress’ voice has matured and grown. As a Disney fan who grew up loving Disney Princesses, they always seemed to stay at their teen ages even if there was some form of followup. It’s just so refreshing for fans of the movies to get to grow up alongside the iconic character, isn’t it?
With Moana 2 in theaters you can check out what Auli’i Cravalho and the filmmakers said from our interviews about what the movie’s ending means for the future of the heroine and the big callback to the original that gave one director “goosebumps.”
Sarah El-Mahmoud