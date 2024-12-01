‘Who Says That?’: Moana’s Auliʻi Cravalho Reveals The Flirty Comment Her Mom Made To The Rock When They First Met

Many of us probably know what it’s like to be embarrassed by our parents – whether they do so unintentionally or intentionally, just to have some fun with us. However, very few people have probably ever experienced that on a Hollywood level. Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho knows that feeling quite well, based on a funny anecdote she recently shared. The actress recalled the first time she met co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It was at that point that Cravalho’s mom threw a flirty comment Johnson’s way.

As of late the 24-year-old actress has been doing press for the recently released Moana 2 and, as a result, she’s been opening up about her time working on the franchise as a whole. She recently caught up with People to discuss the 2024 movie schedule release and eventually recounted her first meeting with The Rock. As the Rise alum recalled, the wrestler-turned-actor “brought [her] flowers and he enveloped [her] in the largest hug.” The Jumanji alum then “hugged” his co-star’s mom, leading her to drop the following quip:

And my mom was like, ‘Ooh, I'm going to go Rock climbing.’ Who says that? Oh my God. That's a memory that will never get out of my head.

I have to say, Auliʻi Cravalho’s mom certainly gets points from me for having such sharp wit. However, I can certainly understand why the starlet herself would be somewhat taken aback by the comment. Let’s face it, that’s a very direct comment to share upon your first time meeting someone – regardless of whether they’re a Hollywood heavy-hitter. Nevertheless, Cravalho doesn’t seem truly upset and, if you ask me, this is certainly a funny bit that she can tell at parties or of course, during interviews for years to come.

More on Moana 2 (Image credit: Disney) Moana 2 Review: Disney's Sequel Is Thrilling But Failed To Reach The Quality Of The Original

Dwayne Johnson would know better than most what it’s likely to have a very animated mother. His mom, Mataniufeagaimaleata "Ata" Fitisemanu, has quite the personality, based on Johnson’s stories about her and some of the moments he shares to the interwebs. One of the sweetest moments shared between the two is when Johnson bought a house for his mama and surprised her in 2018. The matriarch also doesn’t mind knocking her son down a peg or two, even gently chastising him for swearing on social media .

Of course, a shared closeness with their mothers is only one commonality between Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. They’re also a part of the sweet legacy spawned by the Moana movies, Not only do Cravalho and Rock take great pride in voicing the titular protagonist and the demigod Maui, respectively, they also relish being able to shine a light on Polynesian culture. That feeling certainly seemed to shine through at the Moana 2 in Hawaii, where Johnson was accompanied by his daughters .

Given the event, Auliʻi Cravalho and her colleagues were more than able to make more memories. But I’m truly wondering if her mom was also present and had another run-in with The Rock. If she was there, I’d assume that she probably wouldn’t make another comment about “Rock climbing.” However, I could certainly be wrong.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters, so go check it out now! Also, stream its 2016 predecessor using a Disney+ subscription .