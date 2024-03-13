‘She Was So Public About It’: Frida Director Shares How New Amazon Documentary Handles The Icon’s Bisexuality
From our interview with the documentary's director, Carla Gutierrez.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month in March, there are so many great documentaries about real women to look back on the groundbreaking people who have made a difference over the years. One especially exciting new doc to check out this month is Carla Gutierrez’s Frida, which tells the story of iconic painter Frida Kahlo in her own words. When CinemaBlend spoke to Frida’s director, we discussed how her film handles the painter’s life as a queer woman.
Frida adapts the Mexican painter’s life by having Kahlo explain the events of her life through the words via her journals from over the years. It’s an empowering and intimate way to get to know Frida Kahlo as a human, rather than the larger-than-life self portraits she has become so famous for over the years. While speaking to Carla Gutierrez back in January when she was debuting the documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, the director spoke about her approach to also bringing to life Kahlo’s queer identity. In the director’s words:
As Carla Gutierrez shared with us during our virtual interview, it was important for Frida to present the artist as an important figure in LGBTQ+ history by handling her sexuality as Kahlo did during her life. (Especially considering the documentary is all from her perspective). As Gutierrez continued:
As the movie illustrates, Frida Kahlo was way ahead of her artist colleagues of the time, especially in terms of contributing to the Surrealist movement without knowing it by name, or purposefully doing so. Kahlo famously was married to fellow prominent Mexican painter Diego Rivera, but the relationship didn’t solely define Frida Kahlo. The iconic artist famously had affairs with both men and women throughout her life.
Kahlo is often thought of as a queer woman who was ahead of her time as well, considering she was so out and proud in the first half of the 1900s, decades before many iconic bisexual characters on television, for example, brought more normalcy to the LGBTQ+ experience. As Carla Gutierrez revealed, Frida Kahlo presented in typically male clothing in pictures taken by her father as well, making it an aspect of her life she was not only comfortable with being herself for the public eye, but to her close family.
Frida will be available to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription on March 14. You can also check out what other great movies are on Amazon Prime right now and what other 2024 movies are headed our way this month here on CinemaBlend.
