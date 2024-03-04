New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 4 - 10)

March is finally here, winter is almost over. But while things might finally be starting to warm up, that doesn't mean you actually have to get up off the couch. There's plenty to keep you going this week from all the great streaming services out there.

While fans wait for the finale of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is back on Netflix with a very different project. Zac Efron, who found big success in R-rated comedy with Neighbors is back with a new mature comedy co-starring John Cena. Fans of everything from reality competitions involving obscure talents and travel shows with hosts that hate travel (there's a strangely large number of these) will have something to watch. Here's a look at all the major releases on the different streaming platforms arriving this week.

What's On Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

There's lots of interesting new stuff hitting Netflix subscribers this month. There's a major fantasy epic that will scratch your Stranger Things itch. You'll find a new series from Guy Ritchie based on a not-as-new movie. And finally, an excellent reality competition that you'll want to check out if you haven't before.

The Gentlemen - March 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Gentlemen was a solid entry from Guy Ritchie in his popular genre of "lads doing crimes." It starred Matthew McConaughey as an American living in England starting a marijuana empire. The Gentlemen TV show is set in the same world as the film but isn't directly connected to it. It will star Theo James as a man who inherits his father's estate only to then discover it's a major cannabis supplier.

Blown Away Season 4 - March 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

There's no shortage of reality TV competition shows on streaming platforms, never mind just on Netflix, but some of them are certainly unique. Blown Away pits trained glass blowers against one another. Watching it will educate you a bit on the incredible process and you get to see just how creative simple glass can truly be.

Damsel - March 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

The biggest streaming movie release of the week is Netflix's Damsel. It stars Millie Bobby Brown as a princess in a fantasy world who is part of a ritual sacrifice to a dragon, but when she doesn't die, she decides instead to fight back. It's a classic fantasy story but with a princess who saves herself.

What's On Disney+

(Image credit: Disney+)

This week Disney+ subscribers will see the return of a great Disney movie that has been off the service for a while as well as a rare, for Disney+, live-streamed sporting event, with a Disney twist.

Cinderella - March 8

(Image credit: Disney)

Cinderella is arguably the best Disney live-action remake. It balances the classic story people love with more modern elements that bring the tale into the modern era. It also has a top-tier performance by Cate Blanchett as the Wicked Stepmother. The movie has been missing from Disney+ for a bit but fans can rewatch it again starting this week.

NHL Big City Greens Classic - March 9

(Image credit: Disney+)

This week we'll see the second-ever NHL Big City Greens Classic. The livestream event will use real-time data tracking of the actual game between the Pittsburg Penguins and the Boston Bruins to recreate the game as it happens on an animated rink. It's certainly a different way to watch the game.

What's On Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is the place to go for your fix of regular TV, but the streaming service has a lot more to offer, including a hilarious comedy series from across the pond.

Extraordinary Season 2 - March 6

(Image credit: Hulu)

There are plenty of superhero TV shows and movies, but there's nothing quite like Extraordinary. The show, which debuts its second season this week, focuses on a world where everybody has superpowers, except for the protagonist Jen. Jen's attempt to navigate the world in which she doesn't fit is quite funny, and a welcome twist on the popular genre.

What's On Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Video this week is home to a couple of notable movies. One is a runaway theatrical hit from last year, and the other is an original R-rated comedy.

Five Nights at Freddy's - March 5

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Five Nights at Freddy's was already a cult hit as a video game, and now it appears that the movie franchise is becoming the same. A sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's is already moving forward, so if you aren't a Peacock subscriber and couldn't watch the movie previously, it arrives on Prime Video this week.

Ricky Stanicky - March 7

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The R-rated comedy is a rare find these days, but when done right, it can be something special. Ricky Stanicky stars Zac Efron as one of a trio of friends who have been getting up to no good for decades while using the fictional Stanicky as their cover, but when they need to produce a flesh-and-blood- Ricky, they hire an actor, played by John Cena who only gets them in more trouble. The Ricky Stanicky trailer is hilarious, if the whole movie is that good, we're in for a treat.

What's On Apple TV+

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV+ is far from the biggest streaming service when it comes to its volume of content, but it's slowly but surely building a library of material that is always worth a look.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The travel show is a fun and entertaining way to see places we may never visit in real life, but most travel show hosts never approach these places like we would. In the vein of An Idiot Abroad, Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler is hosted by Eugene Levy, a man who it seems would rather be anywhere other than where the show takes him. He must enjoy the travel enough, as he's back for Season 2.

These are only the highlights of what hitting streaming this week. Be sure to check out what's new on Netflix for the complete list of what's arriving in the future. You can also get a complete look at what's upcoming on Disney+ and everything new on Hulu so you don't miss anything.