Wait, Could FX’s Reservation Dogs Take Place In The Same Universe As Atlanta? The Editors Have Strong Thoughts
Are we looking at a shared universe here?
FX has produced some impressive comedy series over the past several years, from the humorously warm Better Things to the dark and delightful What We Do in the Shadows. Two other shows that deserve their fair share of praise are Atlanta and Reservation Dogs. They mirror each other in more than a few ways and, in my eyes, they’re almost like kindred spirits. It’s for that reason that I’ve long believed they could take place in the same fictional universe. In fact, I’m so passionate about that theory that I gauged Rez Dogs’ editors for their thoughts, and it turns out they have some strong thoughts on the idea as well.
As the final episodes of Reservation Dogs continue to air, I had the opportunity to speak with editors Varun Viswanath and Patrick Tuck about their work on the show. And it was during our fun chat that I presented my shared continuity theory with them. Delightfully enough, they’re also big fans of Donald Glover’s surreal, slow-burn comedy and even explained to me that the show was a huge influence on their work here. As for whether the two shows could co-exist in the same world, Viswanath can picture that as well:
The editor brings up a good point regarding the key factor that would keep both sets of characters from cross-pollinating. Atlanta focuses on a group of friends, as they navigate the hip hop scene within a somewhat heightened version of the titular city. Rez Dogs, on the other hand, centers on four teens who deal with growing pains and cultural norms while living on an Oklahoma-based reservation. Because both shows mostly tell stories set in those two places (which is part of their charm), it would be challenging to form some kind of crossover. Still, I’m pumped by the fact that Varun Viswanath believes they could share continuity.
What makes these dramedies feel so similar is that they feature eclectic, yet relatable, characters and place them in incredibly surreal situations. At the same time, however, they also feel incredibly grounded and personal. And later during our Zoom interview, Patrick Tuck mentioned that fact as a key reason why the shows feel so similar:
The notion of Donald Glover’s Earnest Marks chopping it up with Devery Jacobs’ Elora or Lane Factor’s Cheese having a deep convo with LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius is just too exciting to me. The characters are all so unique in their own rights, and I can’t even imagine what kind of hilarious (and deep) scenes a writer could devise for them. The humor aside though, what sets these shows apart from many of their peers is that they tell stories from unique perspectives. Glover’s show sheds light on various facets of the Black experience, while Sterlin Harjo’s does the same for the Indigenous community. There’s wonderful storytelling at play in both productions, which is all the more reason why they should collide at some point.
Though the chances of that happening are probably slim now, since Atlanta concluded with a perfect and “dream-like” series finale back in 2022 after four seasons. And Rez Dogs only has a few episodes left in its third and final season. Anything could happen though yet, if something doesn’t come to fruition, I’m satisfied knowing I’m not the only one who believes these outstanding series could take place in the same world.
New episodes of Reservation Dogs are streamable for Hulu subscription holders on Wednesdays as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Anyone with that same streaming membership can also access all four seasons of Atlanta.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
