Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Told Me Why Trevor Had ‘No Right’ To Do What He Did After Learning About His Daughter, And I 100% Agree
Yeah, he really shouldn't have done that.
Spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 19 – “Pinkus Returns” – are ahead! To catch up, you can stream the CBS comedy with a Paramount+ subscription. Then, be sure to catch new episodes every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Trevor found out about a massive life update, and then made a giant mistake over it in the 2025 TV schedule’s newest episode of Ghosts. After learning he was the biological father of Pinkus' (the man he gave his pants to) daughter, Abby, Trevor decided to text his old friend from Sam’s phone to urge him to reveal this information to his kid. However, he accidentally sent it to Abby instead. It was a massive mess-up on his end, so I asked Asher Grodman about his character’s less-than-ideal choice this episode. In response, he told me why his character had “no right” to do something like this.
While this whole situation involving Trevor using Sam’s phone to accidentally text Abby was awkward, Grodman loved it. He adored getting to see his pantless character be in the wrong and a bit more vulnerable, telling me during an interview for CinemaBlend:
Later on in the interview, the Trevor actor told me his character really had “no right” to try and do something like this, and ultimately, it highlighted the tough position Sam is in with these ghosts. Explaining the limited world the ghosts live in within the manor and the role Rose McIver’s character plays in that, Asher Grodman said:
Grodman loved this choice because it was an opportunity to show how “flawed” the ghosts are and how sometimes they can use Sam. In the episode, McIver’s character makes it clear she doesn’t want to interfere in Pinkus' relationship with his daughter by asking him to reveal that Trevor is her biological father. However, the ghost wasn’t having it, so he took matters into his own hands and then really messed up while also putting the blame on Sam, who had set clear boundaries.
As I said, Trevor’s mistake was much larger and more life-altering than other missteps he’s had, and he made it look like it was Sam’s fault, which is terrible. To that point, the actor told me:
Really, Trevor had no right to act this way, as it was an invasion of both Pinkus’ and Sam’s privacy. So, hopefully, this serves as a growth point for him.
Grodman told me it did act as a good moment for McIver’s human to push back against the ghost, and it allowed for an ultimately good development in their relationship, as he explained:
Overall, this served as another massive development for the ghosts and a big learning moment for Trevor.
Let's review: Sas had a death-altering event last week with Joan. Hetty’s ghost power was revealed not long before that. And now Trevor has a kid. However, in Trevor’s case specifically, how he reacted afterward also deeply impacted many people around him, namely Abby, Pinkus and Sam, and he didn’t really have the right to do that.
So, yes, Asher Grodman is right; what Trevor did wasn’t good. However, it was a lesson he seemingly learned from, and I’m excited to see how he evolves after this whole incident, especially since we know we’ll be with the ghosts for at least two more seasons.
