Ghosts Is Teasing A Death-Changing Event For A Character Before The End Of Season 4, But I’m Hoping We Also Get An Answer To A Big Mystery

Over the course of its first four seasons, Ghosts has done a great job dolling out revelations about the various spirits living in Woodstone Manor, and Sasappis a.k.a. Sass is a perfect example. As the show has progressed, we have learned about his ambitions as a storyteller, we’ve discovered that he has the power to enter the dreams of the living, and most recently, we learned that his life ended before he ever got to know the pleasure of sex.

Sass’ virginity has become a repeated punchline in Ghosts Season 4, Thorfinn having spilled the secret in “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1,” and there are hints that suggest that it will become a significant plotline again before the end of the current run. I’m looking forward to it, as I imagine it’s going to be quite awkward and funny – but while Sass may experience that death-changing event very soon, there is a major question that I am hoping will get addressed at the same time: I want to know how he died.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Hints We Might See Sass Lose His Virginity Before The End Of Ghosts Season 4

There mere fact that Ghosts has repeatedly joked about Sass’ virginity in recent episodes feels like an effort to keep reminding audiences that it’s a thing, but that alone isn’t why I think his sexual history is going to change in the very near future. Instead, there are two other things that I am personally latching on to: an Easter egg in the Ghosts Season 4 opening credits, and the titles of the next two episodes.

While most of the random objects in the title sequence have been explained to this point – from the Playbill on the bookshelf to the pair of fake vampire teeth on the desk – the slice of cherry pie on a plate remains an exception. With an awareness of euphemisms, however, one might interpret it as a representation of Sasappis losing his virginity. It’s admittedly possibly that the desert simply represents the character’s virginity in general, but I don’t think that’s the case.

As for the titles, the next two episodes are called “His Girl Shiki” (set to air tomorrow, April 3) and “Smooching And Smushing” (set to air April 10). For those who don’t remember, Shiki was the woman that Sass had a crush on when he was alive, but he never made a move beyond saying hello to her. In Season 1’s “Flower’s Article,” we learned that she is a ghost that lives at the offices of the Ulster Country Review, and communication was started between her and Sass via Sam, but we haven’t seen her on the show since her brief appearance in Season 2’s “Whodunnit.”

There are exactly zero guarantees that the aforementioned “Smooching And Smushing” refers to fun had by Sass and Shiki together (there still exists the problem of the ghost barriers that keep them separated), but I’m making an educated guess that it does.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Hoping to get caught up on Ghosts before the end of Season 4? Paramount+ is home to CBS TV shows and Paramount movies, and a subscription also lets you watch titles such as Yellowstone's 1883, The Good Fight, on top of live sports including NFL and UEFA. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

I Hope The Focus On Sass Leads To The Reveal Of How He Died

From Pete getting an arrow through the neck, to Flower being mauled by a bear, to Thor being struck by lightning, cause of death has been an interesting aspect of all the dead characters on Ghosts, and the revelations have been a mix of both funny and dramatic. Which way Sasappis’ leans has been unclear to this point, though, as he is the only disembodied soul in Woodstone Manor who has not yet explained how he shuffled off the mortal coil.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The only time that Sass’ death has ever really been discussed was all the way back in Season 1’s “Ghostwriter” when the character explains to Sam that he died the night that he was going to make his big debut as a storyteller at his tribe’s fall harvest ceremony. Exactly what happened to him has not be explained, and there are no obviously physical traits that provide us with any clues.

I don’t have any specific guesses about what happened to him, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the disclosure comes paired with his sexual journey.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but we won’t have to wait long! Ghosts has been on a two week hiatus, but as mentioned earlier, a new episode is arriving this Thursday in the show’s normal timeslot 8:30pm timeslot on CBS.