The Ghosts Manor Is Always Changing, And We Should Really Keep An Eye Out For The Cool Details Asher Grodman Told Me About

We’ve spent the last three years of Ghosts in Jay and Sam’s manor, and considering the CBS comedy got renewed for Season 4 , we’re about to get even more shenanigans within the lovely house. While I’d assume that after multiple seasons the same set might get boring, it’s actually quite the contrary. That’s because, while the ghosts can’t leave the property, it’s constantly changing, and Asher Grodman, who plays the eternally pantless Trevor , broke down how the set is always evolving and revealed some of his favorite details to look out for.

While chatting with CinemaBlend about cut scenes that made him break in Ghosts and some of this season's big developments, like Flower seemingly being sucked off and Jay figuring out how to communicate with a spirit, Asher Grodman also gushed about the set all this takes place on. The vast majority of the series is set within the manor Sam and Jay own because the spirits are bound to it, and according to the Trevor actor, it’s always changing as he said:

First of all, every time that there's a new time period, we go so fast. You know, we're gonna have some flashbacks. We've had some flashbacks to the 1890s. And that place has transformed overnight.

Considering the series’ ghosts are all from different time periods, there's potential to get flashbacks of the manor during the 1700s, 1800s, 1900s and even further back anytime, and each set is always decorated to fit. However, it also transforms in the present. Referencing the Halloween episode that aired on the 2024 TV schedule – “The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave” – specifically, Grodman pointed out little fun details that helped add some spunk to the installment. He said:

You're almost wondering like, ‘This is a couple struggling financially, like how are they affording all this stuff?’ But, the detail on these things. There are dead animals and stuffed animals all over the place styled like dead stuffed animals. Jay's got this like these D&D dragons that are up there, all of these little tchotchkes that are all over the house.

I’ve always been enamored by the unique wallpaper in each room, and it’s always fun when I notice a new statue on a fireplace or prop on the front desk. In the Halloween episode’s case, seeing how Sam and Jay decorate for the holidays is fun, and it adds so much character to the show. It also makes it so the set they are constantly on never gets boring.

To this point, Grodman said that the production designer Zoë Sakellaropoulo deserves awards for the work she’s done. Not only does she dress the present house, but she also changes it based on what time period they’re flashing back to, and she handles the other occasionally used sets, like the basement where the cholera ghosts live and the shed where the British soldiers are.

While it might feel like we’ve seen it all when it comes to Ghosts set, we certainly haven’t. Honestly, it might be worth watching the show with a magnifying glass after hearing Grodman’s comments about his favorite details and how they’re always changing. Adding to this idea, the actor told me:

They're constantly changing every scene, there's new stuff showing up that maybe even reference what's going on in the scene or is just, as you were saying, keeping that space alive and keeping it always a little bit new for every episode. It’s just, it’s mind-blowing.

It truly is mind-blowing, and I can’t wait to see how the Ghosts manor changes with every episode. To see the fun Halloween details Asher Grodman pointed out, you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription . To witness how the house evolves throughout the rest of Season 3, you can watch new episodes every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.