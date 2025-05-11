Ghosts' Showrunners Explain Why They Ended Season 4 On THAT Kiss, And Why There's 'A Lot Riding' On This Relationship

Spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Ghosts are ahead! You can stream the show in full with a Paramount+ subscription while we wait for Season 5.

Ghosts' finale may have made us “a little mad,” as Asher Grodman guessed, because Jay made a deal with the devil (I mean, Elias). However, it also ended on an equally high note, as Pete and Alberta kissed! Yes, after seasons of Richie Moriarty's character pining and Danielle Pinnock's character starting to maybe fall for him, the two officially acted on their feelings.

Now, as we wonder what’s next for these two ghosts, the comedy’s showrunners are opening up about why they ended Season 4 with Pete and Alberta’s romantic moment and the stakes it puts in place going forward.

Why Season 4 Of Ghosts Ended With Pete And Alberta Kissing

For seasons, Pete has been yearning for Alberta, however, he got a girlfriend once he discovered his power to go beyond the boundary . Meanwhile, in the season that just aired on the 2025 TV schedule , Alberta finally realized she had been repressing her feelings for Pete. Clearly, all that timing was less than ideal.

However, when Pete heard Alberta’s confession, he immediately broke things off with Donna before coming back to confess his feelings (and not face-palm Alberta). That moment closed out the season, and showrunner Joe Wiseman explained why to TV Line :

Well, it’s a big moment for the series. Since Season 1, Pete has expressed his affection for her, and we’ve sort of been doing this slow burn and slowly chipping away at Alberta’s reluctance, and so, it felt like time. It just felt like, ‘Let’s get them together.’

This has been a long time coming, and we’ve gone through waves of pining over the last four years. Then, this season, the tide turned, and Alberta realized she had feelings for Pete.

To that point, showrunner Joe Port explained that after years of these two missing their moments, it was the right time for them to act. So, finally, they’re on the same page, and it made for a great way to end the season:

I think they both had moments of being into it and not being into it, and we finally found a window where they were both open to love and seeing the possibilities, and we’re excited to explore that dynamic between them.

Ultimately, this moment was a happy cliffhanger to leave the season on, especially since it juxtaposes the deadlier one involving Jay and Elias. We’re left with questions about how Pete and Alberta will be together and how their romance will develop in the house. And obviously, since they’re both stuck in the same place, a lot is riding on what they do next.

Why There’s ‘A Lot Riding’ On Pete And Alberta’s Relationship Going Into Season 5

There really is “a lot riding” on this relationship, as Port went on to explain. When asked about what makes Pete and Alberta’s relationship different from the other in-house romances (like Flower and Thor or Isaac and Nigel), he noted that both these ghosts have turbulent romantic histories, so the stakes are high here. Puls, they’re both stuck in the same house for eternity, as he said:

These are two people for whom the stakes are very high, because they both have been hurt a lot in the past and had tough romantic situations. So for them to take this leap together requires a lot of faith on both their parts, and there’s a lot riding on it if it doesn’t go well. They’re trapped in this house together — Well, I guess Pete can leave. [Laughs] But for all intents and purposes, they’re stuck together. So there’s a lot riding on it.

Unless one of them gets sucked off , they really are both stuck there. While Pete can leave, he disappears if he’s gone for too long, so he always has to come back. They’re also both pretty young ghosts, so the likelihood of them passing on feels low since they still have connections to the living. Therefore, they can’t escape each other if this romance goes south.

On top of that, they’ve each had their own troubles with love, and they deserve a healthy and exciting romance. Hopefully, this can be that for both Pete and Alberta, but only time will tell. Thankfully, Ghosts will return next fall for Season 5, so we won’t have to wait too long to see how this relationship develops from friends to something so much more.