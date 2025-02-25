NBC's New Sunday Nights Include Stephen Amell's Suits Spinoff And Melissa Fumero's Murder Mystery, And One EP Has Thoughts On The Odd Pairing
Are these going to be NBC's big new hits?
NBC debuted its new Sunday night lineup in the 2025 TV schedule, starting with the Americas docuseries before getting into the two newest scripted shows. Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society are ambitious additions to primetime this year, but they don't exactly match one another. Stephen Amell's Suits LA legal drama premiered with a big twist and got some strong reactions from fans, whereas Grosse Pointe Garden Society quickly jumped into the dark comedy of its central murder mystery. Since it struck me as an odd duo, I asked GPGS executive producer Casey Kyber for her thoughts on the pairing.
I spoke with Casey Kyber on the press line at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta earlier in February, when there were still a couple of weeks left to go before Grosse Pointe Garden Society debuted on NBC and streaming with a Peacock subscription. With how much NBC was already hyping Suits LA – complete with original Suits theme song "Greenback Boogie" playing over the commercials – during primetime, Kyber shared her thoughts on GPGS and the legal drama landing the scripted slots on Sunday nights:
As somebody who watches NBC's blocks of similar shows, like One Chicago Wednesdays with Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med as well as crime drama Thursdays with Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Found as Law & Order: Organized Crime's replacement, the Suits spinoff and GPGS don't mesh quite as well, but that's not a bad thing. Some variety on a Sunday night can be fun, and it's not like The Americas fits with either of them either!
And I'm already a fan of Grosse Pointe Garden Society with its jackpot of a cast, and the murder mystery was the new Sunday night show that I was most curious about. After all, anybody who had seen Suits was likely to want to give the Los Angeles-set spinoff a shot, and a docuseries narrated by Tom Hanks would likely be worthwhile. But a murder mystery that's similar to a traditional broadcast soap with elements of Good Girls, How to Get Away with Murder, and Desperate Housewives?
I for one loved the premiere, and I'll be interested to see what the ratings reflect when the totals are available for both GPGS and Suits LA. The murder mystery certainly shows some familiar faces in totally different lights. Aja Naomi King definitely isn't playing Harriet from Lessons in Chemistry as the adulterous but still somehow proper Catherine, and Melissa Fumero's Brooklyn Nine-Nine character of Amy would surely never act like Birdie did in the premiere... at least, not before becoming Five-Drink Amy, anyway.
You can check out the new lineup on NBC Sunday nights, starting with The Americas at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Suits LA at 9 p.m. ET and concluding with Grosse Pointe Garden Society at 10 p.m. ET. If you missed the premieres, you can find all three streaming on Peacock now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
