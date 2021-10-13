'Halloween Kills' Interviews With Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer And More

Halloween Kills stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum are back to discuss the follow-up to one of the greatest horror reboots of all time.

In this interview with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg, they discuss behind-the-scenes secrets (including a hidden cameo by Bob Odenkirk), how Laurie Strode and her relationship with her daughter have evolved, what it was like to bring back characters from the 1978 classic and more.

00:00 - Intro

00:09 - David Gordon Green & Jamie Lee Curtis Discuss The Dramatic Shift In Laurie’s Story Arc

02:03 - How Halloween Kills' Director Helped Revive Characters From The Original 1978 Film

03:21 - How Judy Greer & Jamie Lee Curtis Approached Karen and Laurie’s Closer Relationship

04:31 - Halloween Kills Director Blew Jamie Lee Curtis' Mind With His Sneaky Bob Odenkirk Cameo

05:28 - The Halloween Kills Cast Discusses Working Behind The Scenes With Director David Gordon Green

06:11 - We Have An Awesome Idea For A 5-Hour Halloween Special, and Jamie Lee Curtis And Jason Blum Are Here For It

While Halloween Kills was delayed a year, it’s finally coming out in just a few days, and the final movie, at least for now, is set for next Halloween. And with a name like Halloween Ends, it’s clear that the movie at least wants us all to believe this is really it.