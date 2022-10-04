‘Hellraiser’ Interviews With Jamie Clayton, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic & More!
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and director of Hulu's 'Hellraiser' interview.
Hulu’s “Hellraiser” is bringing the Cenobites back in all of their horror, so of course, CinemaBlend had to talk to the all-new cast, including Director David Bruckner, Jamie Clayton (“Pinhead”), Goran Visnjic (“Mr. Voight”), Brandon Flynn (“Matt”), Odessa A’zion (“Riley”), Drew Starkey (“Trevor”), Adam Faison (“Colin”) and Hiam Abbass (“Menaker”). Watch as they discuss how the eleventh installation stands up against its predecessors, why the franchise has stood the test of time, the all-new Pinhead and more behind-the-scenes details.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:25 - How The Hulu Film Can Introduce New Fans To The Franchise
04:36 - How Has The ‘Hellraiser’ Franchise Remained So Popular?
07:36 - What Made Jamie Clayton The Perfect Pinhead, According To David Bruckner
09:13 - The Special Effects Behind ‘Hellraiser’s' Iconic Chain Scenes
10:58 - Director David Bruckner On The Film’s Stand-Out Sound Design
12:17 - How ‘Hellraiser’ Brought Mr. Voight’s Mansion To Reality
13:07 - Adam Faison On The Joy Of Working WIth David Bruckner As Director
