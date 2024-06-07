'HIT MAN' Movie Interviews with Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Director Richard Linklater & More

Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta, Sanjay Rao and iconic director Richard Linklater sit down with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb to talk about their bonkers and brilliant new film ‘Hit Man.’ Watch as we discuss Glen Powell’s impressive range in the film, compare it to ‘Anyone But You,’ get the cast’s reactions to seeing Powell in makeup for the first time and, of course, pet his dog, Brisket.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - When Is Glen Powell Going To Host ‘SNL?’

00:30 - How Glen Powell Developed His Crazy ‘Hit Man’ Personas

01:30 - Adria Arjona Was “So Impressed” At Glen Powell’s Range

02:25 - Retta Thought Glen Powell Was Just “The Handsome Guy” Until She Saw ‘Hit Man’

03:10 - Debunking The Hit Man Genre With Richard Linklater

04:05 - Glen Powell Compares His Romantic Comedies ‘Hit Man’ And ‘Anyone But You’

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

05:45 - Richard Linklater On How Glen Powell Has “Deepened” Since ‘Everybody Wants Some’

06:40 - Who Is The Real Villain Of ‘Hit Man?’ According To Retta, Sanjay Rao And Richard Linklater