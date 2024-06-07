'HIT MAN' Movie Interviews with Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Director Richard Linklater & More
Watch our exclusive interviews with the stars of "Hit Man."
Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta, Sanjay Rao and iconic director Richard Linklater sit down with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb to talk about their bonkers and brilliant new film ‘Hit Man.’ Watch as we discuss Glen Powell’s impressive range in the film, compare it to ‘Anyone But You,’ get the cast’s reactions to seeing Powell in makeup for the first time and, of course, pet his dog, Brisket.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - When Is Glen Powell Going To Host ‘SNL?’
00:30 - How Glen Powell Developed His Crazy ‘Hit Man’ Personas
01:30 - Adria Arjona Was “So Impressed” At Glen Powell’s Range
02:25 - Retta Thought Glen Powell Was Just “The Handsome Guy” Until She Saw ‘Hit Man’
03:10 - Debunking The Hit Man Genre With Richard Linklater
04:05 - Glen Powell Compares His Romantic Comedies ‘Hit Man’ And ‘Anyone But You’
05:45 - Richard Linklater On How Glen Powell Has “Deepened” Since ‘Everybody Wants Some’
06:40 - Who Is The Real Villain Of ‘Hit Man?’ According To Retta, Sanjay Rao And Richard Linklater
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.