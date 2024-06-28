'I Had Tears In My Eyes': House Of The Dragon Director Explains Last Minute Changes To One Of The Show's Most Iconic Scenes Ahead Of New Episode
This scene could have gone very differently.
The first two episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 guaranteed that war is on the way, with the Targaryen family tree already losing a couple of branches by this point. The third episode will soon arrive on HBO and streaming for Max subscribers, and it seems unlikely that the aftermath of Blood and Cheese is over. Director Geeta Vasant Patel, who also helmed the game-changing eighth episode of Season 1, returned to the world of Westeros for the next installment, and spoke with CinemaBlend about an iconic moment that could have been very different and previewed her goal for what's coming on June 30.
As fans undoubtedly remember, Episode 8 of Season 1 – called "The Lord of the Tides" – was Paddy Considine's last full episode as King Viserys... and the last time so far that the Blacks and Greens were under the same roof in full force. Some of Considine's best moments as Viserys were in this episode, including what I'd consider one of the most iconic moments of House of the Dragon so far: the king's painful walk to the Iron Throne for one last stand to defend his eldest daughter, complete with Daemon ultimately placing the crown back on his brother's head.
When I spoke with Geeta Vasant Patel ahead of her first episode of Season 3, I asked about fan reactions to that pivotal scene, and she shared both why it was complicated and why it had to change at the last minute from script to screen. The director said:
Viserys may not have been a great king and probably could have averted the upcoming war if he'd been more proactive with his kids, but he loved Rhaenyra fiercely, and that came across in the finished product back in 2022, as the director intended. Patel went on:
If you're a fan who felt that Episode 8 of Season 1 really packed an emotional punch, there's a reason for that that came from behind the camera. When I noted to Patel that I'd loved how it felt like Viserys' last stand for his daughter, she responded:
Viserys didn't rouse himself from what would be his death bed by the end of the episode because he wanted to rule the realm; he wanted to save his daughter, and that's exactly what he did with some powerful POV shots of Paddy Considine and Emma D'arcy... as well as an epic score from Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi.
Since there were some big steps between the director's vision and the finished product, Patel elaborated on making the change from Viserys' POV of the throne to his POV of Rhaenyra, saying:
Even in the wake of huge scenes like Aegon and Rhaenyra's respective coronations, Vhagar tragically chomping Luke, and of course Blood and Cheese that have happened since Episode 8 of Season 1, I think Viserys' final walk to the Iron Throne for Rhaenyra's sake is one of the most unforgettable sequences of the show so far. So, were there any takeaways for Geeta Vasant Patel from directing in Season 1 that she applied to her first episode of Season 2? She answered that very question, saying:
Of course, Daemon replacing the crown on Viserys' head – made even more meaningful just two episodes later when he placed the same crown on Rhaenyra – did make it into the show. Patel continued:
It remains to be seen what Geeta Vasant Patel following her gut means for the third episode of Season 2, but the trailer for the installment suggests that there's a lot to look forward to... and be nervous about, since it seems in the wake of Blood and Cheese like fire and blood are imminent. Check out the trailer below:
Tune in to HBO on Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET for the third episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, or stream via a Max subscription. Don't forget to check back with CinemaBlend for more on the episode and the show overall as the second season continues. Geeta Vasant Patel also directed Episode 8 of this season, which will be the finale.
