How Jared Leto Feels About Morbius Meeting Spider-Man On Screen One Day

Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters (or SUMC) is growing, as the franchise has now welcomed Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius in his own solo film. While fans have been curious about how the Living Vampire would be introduced into the big-screen franchise, others are more concerned with when he might finally cross paths with Spider-Man. Neither Sony or Marvel Studios have yet to drop specifics on that front, but that hasn’t stopped people from asking Leto about the possibility of a face-off. And the actor does have feelings about his blood-thirsty character meeting Spidey on screen one day.

That confusing “murderer” mural aside, it seems that Sony does intend to bring the websligner into Morbius’ orbit at some point in the future. Such a meet-up makes sense, considering the vast history between the two comic book characters. A fight could be a sight to behold and, when CinemaBlend spoke with Jared Leto about his work on the film, he expressed his own eagerness for some sort of crossover:

We’ll see what happens, but I think Morbius, Spider-Man, that’s a meeting that needs to happen.

In the past, the Oscar winner has shared some other positive thoughts, which indicate that he does indeed want his character to take a bite out of the friendly neighborhood hero. When he was previously asked if Spidey would appear in the new movie , he enthusiastically stated that he would “love to get in the ring” with him. He even dropped the iconic superhero’s name while discussing the comic book lore in a video. The Blade Runner 2049 star also praised the work of Tom Holland, (who may or may not be returning for upcoming movies ).

That history goes all the way back to 1971, when Dr. Michael Morbius was first introduced within the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #101. After the scientist turned himself into a living vampire, he came into contact with webhead, who was also dealing with a mutation of his own at the time. From there, the two would be forever linked in Marvel Comics history, with their battles having been depicted in multiple mediums over the past several decades.

When it comes to the big screen, the crossover possibilities do seem to be limitless. The multiverse has been cracked open and encompasses the aforementioned characters along with Venom. Marvel Studios has been very shrewd about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has crossed over with the SUMC, with Eddie Brock’s brief appearance in the Spider-Man: No Way Home mid-credits scene being a prime example. Only time will tell how Kevin Feige and co., in conjunction with Sony, find a way to bring the iconic figures face to face.

Regardless, it’s encouraging to know that Jared Leto will be ready to go if or when the call finally comes. There’s no telling how Morbius might react when he sees Spider-Man for the first time. He may serve as an unlikely ally to the vampiric doctor or he could merely become his latest victim.