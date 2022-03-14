Will Spider-Man Appear In Jared Leto’s Morbius? Here’s The Latest From The Star

Superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios crafting their own cinematic universes as a result. Sony is no exception, creating a burgeoning franchise based around Spider-Man lore. The next installment of this franchise is Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the title character. But could Spidey appear in the upcoming blockbuster? Here’s the latest from Leto himself.

Sony’s Spider-Verse kicked off with the original Venom movie, before expanding with its sequel. But Tom Holland hasn’t actually had a role in either project, with some fans hoping to finally see a crossover or cameo in Morbius. Jared Leto was recently asked if there will be a Spider-cameo in his upcoming blockbuster, responding with:

I'll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man. I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we'd make quite a dynamic duo.

Well, there you have it. While Jared Leto would love for his new comic book character to face off against Spider-Man, the Oscar-winning actor makes it seem like that won’t happen in the first Morbius movie. But luckily there are still connections to Tom Holland’s movies, namely with the inclusion of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture.

Jared Leto was asked about the chance of a Spider-Man appearance in Morbius by ET during a conversation on the red carpet of the Critic’s Choice Awards. While it remains to be seen what the vampiric movie will actually contain, it seems like Tom Holland doesn’t have a role. But then again, there’s always the possibility that he’s merely guarding the movie’s secrets until its release. We’ll just have to wait and see.

The pressure is on for Morbius to deliver, and prove that non- Venom titles could succeed at the box office for Sony’s burgeoning cinematic universe. It’ll also seemingly set up the release of Kraven the Hunter, which is about to start filming with actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson . But the questions about Spider-Man will likely continue until the web slinger finally shows up in one of these projects.

Of course, there is another complication when it comes to Spider-Man’s possible crossover with the Sony universe. Namely because Tom Holland’s contract as Peter Parker is currently up following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the studio has plans for another trilogy, some negotiations will likely have to occur before this can come together. Hopefully he inks a new deal sooner rather than later; audiences have really responded to Holland’s take on the character.