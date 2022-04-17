How New Amsterdam's Karaoke Night Will Show Off Relationships With Characters 'Letting Loose,' According To The Director
By Laura Hurley published
New Amsterdam director Nestor Carbonell previewed what's on the way with karaoke night.
New Amsterdam is finally on the verge of returning to the 2022 TV schedule after nearly two months of a break for NBC to air Renée Zellweger's The Thing About Pam, and all signs point toward an episode that could be very rewarding for the Dam Fam after such a long wait. Called "All Night Long," it will deliver a night of karaoke and drinking for the characters... and then the consequences the day after. TV veteran Nestor Carbonell stepped behind the camera to direct "All Night Long," and shed some light on what fans can expect when the doctors let loose.
Nestor Carbonell – who TV fans will recognize from Bates Motel, The Morning Show, and of course Lost – returned to New Amsterdam as a director after helming an episode earlier in Season 4 that was a big deal for Helen ahead of the move back to London. He spoke with CinemaBlend about how "All Night Long" stands out from the typical episode of the show, including "a lot [more] exteriors than in other episodes" that really served to "showcase Manhattan."
Carbonell also chose the karaoke bar that will be essential to the episode. When he spoke with CinemaBlend, he weighed in on what it was like to film karaoke scenes in a drama usually set within the hospital walls:
The episode description had previously revealed that there would be "consequences" to the night of revelry, and the director previewed that those consequences will be the result of letting loose socially. All of the characters really deserve to catch a break after how Season 4 has been going for them, especially if Reynolds' gesture at the end of the last episode in February is enough to reconcile him with the others. (And especially if Veronica Fuentes isn't around to ruin their good time, although fans will have to wait until the episode to see if she turns up.)
Seeing the cast of New Amsterdam sing should certainly be a treat; fans already know that the stars are talented actors, but can they carry a tune? Nestor Carbonell shared that they're "all phenomenal singers," and I for one am ready to see the song choices for the characters, as well as who duets and who goes solo. Karaoke will evidently showcase relationships and sides of the characters that don't always appear during work hours at the hospital, and that sounds like a great way for the show to return from a long break. Carbonell continued:
The art department of New Amsterdam evidently went above and beyond for "All Night Long," so fans have some atypical visuals to look forward to as well as the drinking and singing that definitely aren't the norm for these characters. In fact, these characters have had tense relationships throughout Season 4, so it should be interesting to see who exactly attends, what happens that leads to consequences, and just how many of them will regret their drinking.
Find out with the Nestor Carbonell-directed episode of New Amsterdam, airing on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. If you need a refresher on what happened on the show before the break (or just want to rewatch some earlier episodes), you can find the full series streaming with a Peacock subscription and the full fourth season streaming with a Hulu subscription. For when New Amsterdam and more big network TV shows will wrap for the season, be sure to check out our spring TV finale schedule.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.