Scream Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying About The Slasher Sequel

Horror movie fans have been looking forward to the new year, because with 2022 comes the release of Scream, the fifth installment in the slasher franchise. The wait is finally almost over. The newest feature, simply titled Scream, like the original , is the latest sequel to the 1996 slasher film, and the first Scream installment since famed director Wes Craven died in 2015. Audiences may have to wait until January 14 to experience the scares for themselves, but it has now screened for critics, so we can get an early idea of what to expect based on their reactions.

Neve Campbell, who starred in the original movie, is back as Sidney Prescott, the “final girl” from the previous four films. Campbell is joined by OG castmates Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley , as well as a number of new additions to the franchise. So now that Scream has screened, let’s take a look at how people liked Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s slasher sequel .

Our own Corey Chichizola of CinemaBlend thinks the movie is a blast with twists and plenty for longtime friends of the franchise to love.

The new #ScreamMovie is a blast. 1st act was a little slow, but 2 and 3 really deliver. Wild twists, gnarly kills, and some mind-blowing moments for longtime fans. #WoodsboroForever pic.twitter.com/CvtifKDt8iJanuary 7, 2022 See more

Tommy DiDario of Extra agrees, saying the movie was epic. A big question for fans going in was how Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett would be able to take over the franchise from Wes Craven, but DiDario says there's no concern in that regard.

Just screened @ScreamMovies for my next assignment for @extratv and interviewing the cast tomorrow. Such a mega fan of the franchise. All I can say is WOW and EPIC. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/QfCuw9ls8mJanuary 7, 2022 See more

Miriam Tapia of WSFL-TV in Florida is another fan of the new Scream film, saying from the writing to the jump scares, this sequel is going to please fans of the series.

The #ScreamMovie IS IT. The nostalgia of it all took me back to the original film instantly. The cast was great, it’s hilarious and of course, the jump scares GOT ME GOOD. Shoutout to the writers on this one because the writing in this is superb. pic.twitter.com/4cGh4kzcgaJanuary 7, 2022 See more

Joel Meares of Rotten Tomatoes is dropping F-bombs after viewing the slasher sequel. While most of the reaction seems to mention the comedy that the franchise is known for, Meares assures fans Scream brings the terror too.

Fuck me, wow!Have finally seen Scream 2022 #Screammovie and it delivers... and then some. If this franchise means something to you -- and it means so damn much to me -- you will leave satisfied, moved, and wanting more. Oh yeah, it's scary (and funny) as hell. pic.twitter.com/U88VOS1FUbJanuary 7, 2022 See more

ReelBlend co-host Kevin McCarthy calls Scream the franchise's best sequel, saying the movie finds the perfect balance between honoring Wes Craven and bringing something new to the franchise.

The 5th SCREAM film is the closest I’ve felt to the brilliance, excitement & horror of Wes Craven’s 1996 masterpiece. Hands down, the best SCREAM since the original. Beautifully honors the legacy of the first film while bringing a fresh yet brutal new tone to the franchise.❤️🎥🎞 pic.twitter.com/9LaeiyqUlFJanuary 7, 2022 See more

Simon Thompson of Variety gives Scream two thumbs up and says in a world of reboots, revivals and sequels, this is how it should be done: not just "revived" but "reinvigorated."

#Scream freakin' slays! It's a textbook example of how to revive and reinvigorate a franchise and do it in killer style. Brutal genius, it has the razor-sharp smarts of the finest entries in the series with a third act that absolutely nails it. Two thumbs way up! #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/ZMmCDUFUrjJanuary 7, 2022 See more

Heather Wixson of Daily Dead News says the new cast members, who include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid, are great alongside our tried-and-true veterans. There's definitely something to be said that Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are still drawing such praise after five films.

As someone who has been in love with this franchise for a little over 25 years now, I totally and completely loved @ScreamMovies. Brutal kills, fun mystery & both the Legacy cast & newbies were great. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie #Scream pic.twitter.com/EoMkeI1CtRJanuary 7, 2022 See more

Critics' initial reactions are overwhelmingly positive, as they all seem to agree fans of the franchise will be pleased with the course the new directors are charting for Scream. What's more is that many are noting how proud Wes Craven would be of the film. I was looking forward to seeing the film before, but now having seen the feedback, I'm even more excited for its release date.

Scream opens in theaters Friday, January 14. Check back to CinemaBlend on January 12 to find out how we and other critics reviewed the film, and head over to our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is coming up between now and the end of December.