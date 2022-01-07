Trending

Scream Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying About The Slasher Sequel

What are critics' first impressions of the franchise's fifth film?

Ghostface is shown on the 2022 movie Scream.
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Horror movie fans have been looking forward to the new year, because with 2022 comes the release of Scream, the fifth installment in the slasher franchise. The wait is finally almost over. The newest feature, simply titled Scream, like the original, is the latest sequel to the 1996 slasher film, and the first Scream installment since famed director Wes Craven died in 2015. Audiences may have to wait until January 14 to experience the scares for themselves, but it has now screened for critics, so we can get an early idea of what to expect based on their reactions.

Neve Campbell, who starred in the original movie, is back as Sidney Prescott, the “final girl” from the previous four films. Campbell is joined by OG castmates Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley, as well as a number of new additions to the franchise. So now that Scream has screened, let’s take a look at how people liked Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s slasher sequel.

Our own Corey Chichizola of CinemaBlend thinks the movie is a blast with twists and plenty for longtime friends of the franchise to love.

Tommy DiDario of Extra agrees, saying the movie was epic. A big question for fans going in was how Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett would be able to take over the franchise from Wes Craven, but DiDario says there's no concern in that regard.

Miriam Tapia of WSFL-TV in Florida is another fan of the new Scream film, saying from the writing to the jump scares, this sequel is going to please fans of the series.

Joel Meares of Rotten Tomatoes is dropping F-bombs after viewing the slasher sequel. While most of the reaction seems to mention the comedy that the franchise is known for, Meares assures fans Scream brings the terror too. 

ReelBlend co-host Kevin McCarthy calls Scream the franchise's best sequel, saying the movie finds the perfect balance between honoring Wes Craven and bringing something new to the franchise.

Simon Thompson of Variety gives Scream two thumbs up and says in a world of reboots, revivals and sequels, this is how it should be done: not just "revived" but "reinvigorated."

Heather Wixson of Daily Dead News says the new cast members, who include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid, are great alongside our tried-and-true veterans. There's definitely something to be said that Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are still drawing such praise after five films.

Critics' initial reactions are overwhelmingly positive, as they all seem to agree fans of the franchise will be pleased with the course the new directors are charting for Scream. What's more is that many are noting how proud Wes Craven would be of the film. I was looking forward to seeing the film before, but now having seen the feedback, I'm even more excited for its release date. 

Scream opens in theaters Friday, January 14. Check back to CinemaBlend on January 12 to find out how we and other critics reviewed the film, and head over to our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is coming up between now and the end of December.  

