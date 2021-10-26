Scream’s Dylan Minnette Compares The New Sequel To Wes Craven’s Original

We’re currently at the height of Spooky Season, with many moviegoers taking the time to watch iconic horror movies like Scream. That beloved property will return to theaters for a new sequel in January, with a number of newcomers joining the legacy actors like Neve Campbell. This includes 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, who took the time to compare the new sequel to Wes Craven’s beloved 1996 original .

Not much is known about the new Scream , but it’ll be helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Dylan Minnette will play Wes, the son of Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton). While filming the project Minnette spoke with CinemaBlend and other outlets about the highly anticipated sequel, sharing:

It’s fun to be a part of. And I think what’s great about this one too is the original self-aware, meta tone, but also just a love letter to horror movies. While also being such an effective thriller and horror film. It’s all here in this one. In terms of the original Scream to this one, it just feels like this has everything about why everyone fell in love with Scream in the first place.

Well, that’s quite a bit of praise for the new Scream movie. And considering the franchise’s legacy and generations of fans, Dylan Minnette’s words are exactly what moviegoers likely want to hear. Of course, we’ll be able to judge for ourselves when Ghostface returns to theaters this winter.

Dylan Minnette’s comments during a virtual Scream set visit show how much the 13 Reasons Why alum truly loves the franchise as a whole. And with his new character named after Wes Craven, the 24 year-old actor basically got a dream job. We’ll just have to see if he manages to survive his first encounter with Ghostface.

In that same conversation about Scream, Dylan Minnette went on to explain why the franchise has such a special place in film history, as well as the hearts of fans. While slashers are a dime a dozen, Wes Craven’s franchise manages to genre-bend in a way that countless filmmakers have tried to emulate. As Minnette put it,

What makes these movies more suspenseful and exciting is that it feels very real, and it’s someone new every time. So it’s not just a horror movie, it’s not just a slasher. It is a mystery and a thriller. And it’s sort of everything I love about all of my favorite genres wrapped into one movie. It’s also a comedy too. This franchise is the perfect franchise in my opinion.

Same, though. Scream has an enduring legacy, and it should be fascinating to see what happens when Woodsboro once again faces a masked killer. There are sure to be both laughs and grisly murders, while the audience tries to piece together who might be Ghostface this time around. And Dylan Minnette’s new character could easily become a suspect himself.

Scream will once again be set in Woodsboro, and will star the iconic trio of heroes in Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Aruqette. As previously mentioned, Scream 4 actress Marley Shelton will also be back as Judy Hicks. With the original movie also celebrating its 25th anniversary and 4k re-release, it’s a good time to be a Scream fan.