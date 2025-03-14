I Asked Michael Fassbender About Working With Bond Actor Pierce Brosnan On New Spy Movie Black Bag, And His Funny 007 Joke Did Not Disappoint

He'll always be Bond, James Bond.

While it’s likely to be a while before we see the 26th James Bond film, there is a new spy movie out this weekend with not only the likes of former 007 Pierce Brosnan, but two actors who have been in the conversation before for the role. Michael Fassbender and Regé-Jean Page co-star as British agents. When they shared their experiences working with Brosnan, Fassbender had a Bond joke that’s too good not to share.

Ahead of the theatrical Black Bag release date this Friday, March 14, the movie from director Steven Soderbergh has already earned positive buzz from critics (and our Black Bag review gave the movie 4.5 out of 5 stars). But here’s Michael Fassbender’s jokey review of working alongside Pierce Brosnan:

He's got this person that comes with him everywhere and he plays the 007 music whenever he steps into a room. That took a bit of getting used to him. Keith.

Michael Fassbender is such a good actor that I almost believe it, but knowing the actor’s fun-loving approach to interviews, including my slot with him, I’m willing to bet that there is not a guy named Keith that walks next to Pierce Brosnan wherever he goes to play the iconic 007 theme song. It would be pretty funny if it was.

During our interview, Regé-Jean Page also threw in his experience having Brosnan playing the director of the intelligence agency his character James Stokes works with in the film. As he shared:

We got a preview of the audience reaction 'cause Pierce walks onto set and there's just a ripple through the crew. Like, between the car and the building, there's a ripple through the street. Everyone wants to see what Pierce brings to a spy [movie] and he has such a relish for the job. That it just radiates off him. So I'd say, it's a kick around.

Cate Blanchett had something similar to say in our interview with her. She said the “temperature just changed in the room” when he came on set for their scenes. Talk about a treat for the actors, filmmakers and crew! Pierce Brosnan has certainly been no stranger to action films since saying goodbye to 007 back in 2002 with Die Another Day, but there’s something particularly special about seeing him in one of the 2025 movies set in the world of spy thrillers as a completely different character – and alongside some heavy hitters who fans have hoped might be the next Bond, James Bond following Daniel Craig.

Black Bag follows a husband and wife who are both spies, played by Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. But when Blanchett’s Kathryn is suspected to have committed treason, Fassbender’s George investigates what she may be up to from the inside. The movie also features Naomie Harris, who famously played Eve Moneypenny in Craig’s Bond movies, Furiosa’s Tom Burke and Back To Black’s Marisa Abela.

The most recent update on James Bond is Amazon-MGM has taken over control of the franchise following longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announcing they are stepping down. Check out Black Bag in theaters this Friday for an original espionage story.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

