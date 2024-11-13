I’m Still Upset About Eddie’s Death In The Lincoln Lawyer, But I Also Agree With The Showrunner’s Comments About Why They ‘Nailed That’ Story
I can't argue with this explanation.
Spoilers for Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with a Netflix subscription.
I was livid when Eddie died halfway through Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer. However, my dramatic reaction proves why that choice was such a good one. So, when I chatted with the Netflix hit’s co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez after the junior season premiered on the 2024 TV schedule, I had to ask about this monumental moment. And I have to admit, I agree with her comments about why they “nailed” this tragic storyline.
This story begins with Rodriguez telling me during an interview for CinemaBlend that they actually made a change from the book The Gods of Guilt, which Season 3 is based on, as they turned Mickey’s older driver from the novel into a younger guy. They did this for a bunch of reasons, as you’ll soon see. However, one of them stemmed from the idea of the character being connected to the lawyer and his family, as the showrunner told me:
Well, mission accomplished. The Lincoln Lawyer is one of Netflix’s best shows to binge because of its cliffhangers and its characters. In just five episodes, I grew to adore Eddie, and the fact that he died at the end of Episode 5 was so incredibly tragic.
Rodriguez went on to tell me that that’s exactly what they wanted. And they did it by crafting a character who was “sort of like a young, more innocent Mickey.” The showrunner also told me that they wanted Eddie to “upend stereotypes about Latinos” too. Explaining all this a bit further, she said:
Eddie was so gosh darn lovable, however, he also really knew how to care for Mickey and those he loved. In that way, he’s a lot like the lawyer he drove around, and that commonality helped highlight the juxtaposition between the two characters, as Rodriguez explained:
This season of The Lincoln Lawyer that aired on Netflix’s 2024 schedule did show Mickey in a more vulnerable place. His daughter wasn’t talking to him, his case this season really challenged him emotionally and mentally, and the death of Eddie really took a toll, because he was such a genuine, pure and kind character.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mickey and audiences alike fell in love with Eddie so fast, and that’s truly what made his storyline and death work so well. To that point, Dailyn Rodriguez told me why she thinks they really “nailed” this storyline:
I must say, I agree with her. By the time I got to the end of The Lincoln Lawyer’s third season, I was still so sad about Eddie. While I don’t like that feeling, and I take a bit of issue with how he was grieved on the show, it does show the success of this storyline as they managed to make us care about this guy in a matter of episodes.
Now, as we wait to see if The Lincoln Lawyer gets picked up for a fourth season, I’ll be contemplating this shocking yet brilliant decision to kill off Eddie even more. While I’m upset about it, yes, I also understand that that’s the desired reaction to a plot twist like this. So, I’d be reminisce to not admit that, yeah, Dailyn Rodriguez and her team really did nail this arc.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.