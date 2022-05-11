​​Is Will Smith’s Bad Boys 4 Happening? Jerry Bruckheimer’s Update Doesn’t Sound Good

After overcoming the odds, 2020’s Bad Boys for Life debuted as a box office smash almost two decades after its precursor. The complicated production history of this Will Smith-led sequel saw tons of setbacks, departures and pushback before landing a certified hit. It was enough to encourage momentum on the development of Bad Boys 4, but a recent update from producer Jerry Bruckheimer doesn’t seem to hold good news for this latest installment.

While sitting down with Bruckheimer during the Top Gun: Maverick press day, our own Sean O’Connell asked for an update on Bad Boys 4. The subject became even more of a timely point of order after Will Smith saw a couple of his projects put on hold in the aftermath of him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jerry Bruckheimer told CinemaBlend the following, and it doesn’t sound good at all:

I can’t answer that question other than to (say), people who are higher up have to make that decision.

It may not be the response people were hoping for, but there’s still a little hope for a potential reteaming of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. At the very least, Bad Boys 4 hasn’t been cancelled, unlike Bright 2 , which was cancelled by Netflix five years after its predecessor’s debut. Compared to the road that Smith, Lawrence, and Jerry Bruckheimer travelled to make Bad Boys for Life happen, that’s mere child’s play.

With Bad Boys II scoring another hit in the franchise that Michael Bay helped build, one iconic shirtless Will Smith scene at a time , it took over a decade for things to finally happen for its follow-up. 17 years passed, as well as a phase where action director Joe Carnahan was going to be helming a different incarnation. Eventually, Carnahan dereeparted, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah w given Bad Boys for Life’s directing duties, as well as some blunt advice from Bay himself .

For a movie like Bad Boys 4 to be sitting in such an uncertain limbo is not the desired effect. All of the history leading up to the most recent entry, and the results gained from that work, should have been enough of a justification to move forward. Times change and circumstances shift along with them, so we’ll have to wait and see just what the future may hold for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s adventures.