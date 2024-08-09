'It Ends With Us' Interviews With Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar & More

CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley sat down with "It Ends With Us" stars Blake Lively, Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, as well as director/star Justin Baldoni, producer Alex Saks and Hoover herself to discuss all our pressing questions about the project. That includes changes from the book to the film, opening up casting opportunities to the fans, and their approach to tackling such sensitive material.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Blake Lively On Empathizing With Lily Bloom

0:25 - Blake Lively On How ‘It Ends With Us’ Conveys Lily’s Inner Monologue

1:18 - The One Aspect Of The Book That Blake Lively Wanted To Include In The Film

2:04 - The One Aspect Of The Book That Jenny Slate Wanted To Include In The Film

2:38 - Author Colleen Hoover And Star Brandon Sklenar Gush About The Restaurant’s Set Design

3:40 - The Big Change From The Book To The Movie That Colleen Hoover Approved Of

4:00 - Producer Alex Saks On The Approach To Naming Atlas’ Restaurant

4:24 - The Peculiar Casting Process For ‘It Ends With Us’

5:15 - Director And Star Justin Baldoni On Leaving Easter Eggs For Fans Of The Book

5:45 - Justin Baldoni On His Approach To Being Sensitive With The Material

6:30 - Justin Baldoni On “Honoring” Victims With His Approach To The Film