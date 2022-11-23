Jake Gyllenhaal Was ‘Tripped Out’ By What Disney Animators Picked Up About His Mannerisms
The actor stars in Strange World.
Jake Gyllenhaal has just reached a new career high: he’s a Disney animated character. Across the actor’s over 30 years in Hollywood, he’s been nominated for an Oscar and become a Marvel character, among many other accomplishments, but now he can count himself among the lucky actors who have been part of one of House of Mouse’s iconic animated feature films. During his time in the vocal booth for Strange World, he was exposed to some serious Disney magic regarding how they captured his likeness.
When CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to Jake Gyllenhaal at the Los Angeles press day for Strange World, the actor joked that Disney “stole our souls” during the animation process. In his words:
In the video above, you can check out Jake Gyllenhaal’s full response regarding the things that the animators noticed about him while he recorded in the booth for his character, Searcher Clade. The interview also involved Dennis Quaid, who plays the father of Gyllenhaal’s character, Jaeger Clade. Quaid said the following about this process:
Gyllenhaal went on to exclaim “deepfake!” at Quaid’s response before Jaboukie Young-White, who plays Ethan Clade, the first leading queer character in a feature film from Disney animation, shared his own experience on Strange World. He said this:
It sounds like Disney animators are so spot on with some of the actor’s mannerisms that they got a bit freaked out. Sure, Jake Gyllenhaal has voiced an animated character before in last year’s Spirit Untamed, but this was a whole other experience, especially since he looks a lot like Searcher Clade. While joking with us, he made a ton of hand gestures while saying he never makes hand gestures, and yet Disney noticed that too.
Strange World follows Gyllenhaal’s Searcher Clade, who is a famous farmer in the fictitious world of Avalonia with a long-lost adventurer father. When his winning crop begins to show signs of dying out, Searcher and his family (Young-White’s Ethan Clade and Gabrielle Union’s mother character, Meridian) go on an adventure to save Avalonia together.
Ahead of its release, Strange World has received mostly positive reviews, including from CinemaBlend’s 3.5 out of 5 Strange World review. The movie is now playing in theaters. Check out what other upcoming Disney movies are coming out next here on CinemaBlend.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.