Strange World Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Disney’s New Animated Movie
For your Thanksgiving week consideration...
Thanksgiving week is a good week to go to the movies. The kids are off school, it’s generally cold outside, and with new titles hitting theaters on Wednesday, it’s a great excuse to sneak away for a couple of hours before any holiday festivities begin. Disney’s got a handful of upcoming animated movies in the works, and the next to hit the big screen will be Strange World, the story of the Clade family, a group of farmers who set off on a mission to save their world of Avalonia. The reviews are in to help us decide if we want to fit this sci-fi adventure into our holiday week schedules.
Strange World stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White and Gabrielle Union as the Clades, and the trailer promises a trippy adventure, as well as a new Disney dog to love. It sounds like we’re off to a strong start, so let’s see if the critics agree, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Strange World. Our own Sarah El-Mahmoud rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying there were a couple of missed opportunities with the script, but overall, the multigenerational storyline is affecting. She says:
Carlos Aguilar of The Wrap agrees with CinemaBlend’s critic that the movie is heavy-handed in its message about fathers and sons, and how a parent’s expectations can become an unfair burden on their children. In the critic’s words:
Petrana Radulovic of Polygon says the adventure story competes too much with the plot involving the family dynamics. While the family story might be good to explore in a different movie, it serves to weaken the more interesting story here, the critic argues:
Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm says Strange World lives up to its name in terms of its artistry, with buoyant pacing and trippy visuals but with a questionable marketing scheme. The critic says:
Peter Debruge of Variety calls the movie creatively fresh and fails only in its unimaginative story. However, it sounds like this one is still worth the watch, according to this review:
The critics all mention and seem to appreciate how the movie handles Disney animation’s first openly gay lead, Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White), in which there is no fanfare or coming-out moment, but rather, simply acceptance.
If you’d like to check out Strange World, you can do so in theaters beginning Wednesday, November 23. You can also check out what other Disney movies are coming up, as well as take a peek into the new year with our 2023 Movie Release Schedule.
