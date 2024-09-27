How The James Bond Producers Actually Felt About Daniel Craig's Least Acclaimed 007 Movie Quantum Of Solace

It pains me to say it, but there’s still no 007 adventure scheduled for the roster of upcoming 2025 movies , or any time in the foreseeable future. Because of that reality, some fans are wondering when we’ll see the next era of James Bond movies finally get underway, as it’s been almost three years since the release of No Time To Die.

Even in the wake of such impatience, I’d like to say I’m a fan who appreciates the fact that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are still taking their time. That approach is especially valid when considering the time crunch that led Quantum of Solace to become one of the least acclaimed entries in Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies .

However, when I spoke with Broccoli and Wilson in a previous interview for CinemaBlend, their true feelings on the Casino Royale follow-up were shared. I have to say, I couldn’t agree more with what Barbara Broccoli had to share when I mentioned director Marc Forster’s maligned film, as she shared the following:

It’s a terrific movie. Underappreciated. … I think when you see it in the context of the whole series, it makes a lot of sense. With Casino [Royale], he had his heart broken, and he shut down. And for Quantum [Of Solace], he was out for revenge, and he finds out at the end of the day that revenge is really not worth it. So it’s all part of this arc of his character, that Daniel has managed to do so successfully. Barbara Broccoli - CinemaBlend

Further along in our conversation, Michael G. Wilson seconded the thoughts that flowed between his half-sister/co-producing partner and myself. As we’d continued to hammer home how Quantum of Solace set up crucial story beats that were eventually crucial to the rest of Craig’s James Bond arc , Wilson’s agreement was expressed clearly in conversation.

That’s not as easy of a feat as one would think, as Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been the stewards of the franchise patriarch Albert “Cubby” Broccoli helped co-producer Harry Saltzman originate with 1962’s Dr. No. Whenever a new 007 adventure is released, it’s very much tied to the family brand. So when a movie takes chances like David Harbour’s “insane” Quantum casting or shooting the 2008 James Bond movie without a finished script , the results are going to be personal no matter how they turn out.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Continuing the thread of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) and her presumed betrayal of 007, Quantum of Solace kind of gave us the hypothetical sequel to another previously undervalued entry, On Her Majesty's Secret Service. In a sense, Bond's quest for vengeance is practically what we could have seen had Diamonds are Forever not disregarded the film that came before.

As we'd also discussed George Lazenby's solo James Bond outing in this very conversation, I could tell that Barbara Broccoli’s pride in Quantum of Solace’s finished product was genuine. Through the experience of shepherding this series, as well as seeing her step-father in action while working in EON Productions' publicity department during the Roger Moore era, she's as ready to admit when something doesn't work as anyone else is.

That sentiment isn’t a totally off base gesture either, as fans throughout the 007 community have been reappraising this picture to a positive effect. While I’m sure there’s plenty of other parties that will continue to devalue the presence of Quantum in the James Bond canon, I’m happy to continue defending it, much as Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have.