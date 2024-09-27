How The James Bond Producers Actually Felt About Daniel Craig's Least Acclaimed 007 Movie Quantum Of Solace
Score another win for one of Daniel Craig's most overlooked Bond films.
It pains me to say it, but there’s still no 007 adventure scheduled for the roster of upcoming 2025 movies, or any time in the foreseeable future. Because of that reality, some fans are wondering when we’ll see the next era of James Bond movies finally get underway, as it’s been almost three years since the release of No Time To Die.
Even in the wake of such impatience, I’d like to say I’m a fan who appreciates the fact that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are still taking their time. That approach is especially valid when considering the time crunch that led Quantum of Solace to become one of the least acclaimed entries in Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies.
However, when I spoke with Broccoli and Wilson in a previous interview for CinemaBlend, their true feelings on the Casino Royale follow-up were shared. I have to say, I couldn’t agree more with what Barbara Broccoli had to share when I mentioned director Marc Forster’s maligned film, as she shared the following:
Further along in our conversation, Michael G. Wilson seconded the thoughts that flowed between his half-sister/co-producing partner and myself. As we’d continued to hammer home how Quantum of Solace set up crucial story beats that were eventually crucial to the rest of Craig’s James Bond arc, Wilson’s agreement was expressed clearly in conversation.
That’s not as easy of a feat as one would think, as Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been the stewards of the franchise patriarch Albert “Cubby” Broccoli helped co-producer Harry Saltzman originate with 1962’s Dr. No. Whenever a new 007 adventure is released, it’s very much tied to the family brand. So when a movie takes chances like David Harbour’s “insane” Quantum casting or shooting the 2008 James Bond movie without a finished script, the results are going to be personal no matter how they turn out.
Continuing the thread of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) and her presumed betrayal of 007, Quantum of Solace kind of gave us the hypothetical sequel to another previously undervalued entry, On Her Majesty's Secret Service. In a sense, Bond's quest for vengeance is practically what we could have seen had Diamonds are Forever not disregarded the film that came before.
As we'd also discussed George Lazenby's solo James Bond outing in this very conversation, I could tell that Barbara Broccoli’s pride in Quantum of Solace’s finished product was genuine. Through the experience of shepherding this series, as well as seeing her step-father in action while working in EON Productions' publicity department during the Roger Moore era, she's as ready to admit when something doesn't work as anyone else is.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That sentiment isn’t a totally off base gesture either, as fans throughout the 007 community have been reappraising this picture to a positive effect. While I’m sure there’s plenty of other parties that will continue to devalue the presence of Quantum in the James Bond canon, I’m happy to continue defending it, much as Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have.
Whether you’re trying to agree or disagree with this sentiment, you can currently stream Quantum of Solace with an active Prime Video subscription. While you’re watching, keep in mind Olga Kurylenko’s Quantum of Solace harrowing stunt experiences, especially the one she encountered during the boat based showdown. That’s yet another angle to appreciate in this overlooked James Bond experience.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.