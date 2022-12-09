James Cameron 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Interview

Legendary writer/director James Cameron discusses his “Avatar” sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water” in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell.

He reveals the guiding parenting principle he’s learned that’s seeped into his “Avatar” films and gives us an update on "Avatar 3" and "Avatar 4."

Plus, Cameron provides his analysis of the state of 3D movies, praises what the Russo brothers did with “Avengers: Endgame,” and so much more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro / The ‘Spontaneous’ Decision That Led To ‘Avatar’ Topping ‘Avengers: Endgame’ At The Box Office

00:15 - James Cameron’s Parental Advice: ‘The Only Answer Is You Gotta Lead With Love’

02:30 - When We Can Expect To See ‘Avatar 3’ (Plus ‘Avatar 4’ Update)

03:05 - James Cameron Fantasizes About Having ‘Avatar’ Tech On Older Films Like ‘Titanic’ And ‘The Abyss’

03:45 - James Cameron On What Makes A 3D Film ‘Worthy’ And Movies He Thinks Lived Up To The Tech

05:10 - James Cameron Reacts to Guillermo Del Toro Getting In Trouble For Posting His ‘Avatar 2’ Review Early: ‘Nobody Can Tell Guillermo What To Do’

05:45 - James Cameron On He And Guillermo Del Toro’s Love Of Creature Design

06:10 - James Cameron Celebrates “Avengers: Endgame” Box Office Success