Joe Manganiello's Known For Magic Mike, But One Of His Directors Argues That Stripping Is Only ‘One Millionth’ Of What He Can Do

Joe Manganiello has been a working actor for decades, but he’s arguably best known for playing Big Dick Richie in the Magic Mike films. Then there's his presence in pop-culture as a lovable nerd and DnD enthusiast, despite the fact he couldn’t get his own Dungeons & Dragons film off the ground. While folks may be more likely to recognize the actor by his abs than his face, that’s only a millionth of what he has to offer, according to the director of Manganiello's latest project, The Kill Room.

In The Kill Room, Joe Manganiello plays a hitman with a heart of gold, so to speak. He’s a mild-mannered artist who has found himself in an unfortunate situation. The film’s director, Nicol Paone, knew that there was more to Manganiello as a performer, but it was during a pivotal confession scene that this truly hit home for her:

Well, truthfully, I knew Joe from Magic Mike and I think that's where a lot of people draw their opinions from. And he's perfect in Magic Mike. But Magic Mike is one millionth of what Joe can do. He has a lot of depth. He has a lot of range. He's charismatic and he really shows up on camera on all of the levels. And then in the middle when you find out why he's actually doing it, Joe adds to that scene. I just love that scene for Joe because he really touches on so many layers and he was very vulnerable in it without going over the top.

Nicol Paone is absolutely right, and I prompted this reaction after confessing to her that The Kill Room is my favorite Joe Manganiello performance of all time. It is subdued in all of the right ways, and quite heartfelt despite the film’s quirky tone. The Kill Room is a crime-comedy that boasts a stellar cast beyond Joe Manganiello; including Uma Thurman, her daughter Maya Hawke and Samuel L. Jackson (whose role was originally written as a 72-year old Jewish man ) are also heavily in the mix.

It’s worth noting that Manganiello has been making headlines a lot lately, and not for The Kill Room. This year, he and Sofia Vergara divorced after seven years of marriage . He also lost his friend Paul Reubens , so he hasn't had the easiest time as of late. However, things are looking up, as not only will he be hosting Deal Or No Deal Island, taking the game show franchise reins from Howie Mandel, but he has The Kill Room showing a whole new side to the actor.