Joe Manganiello's Known For Magic Mike, But One Of His Directors Argues That Stripping Is Only ‘One Millionth’ Of What He Can Do
Another very stripped down performance from Joe Manganiello.
Joe Manganiello has been a working actor for decades, but he’s arguably best known for playing Big Dick Richie in the Magic Mike films. Then there's his presence in pop-culture as a lovable nerd and DnD enthusiast, despite the fact he couldn’t get his own Dungeons & Dragons film off the ground. While folks may be more likely to recognize the actor by his abs than his face, that’s only a millionth of what he has to offer, according to the director of Manganiello's latest project, The Kill Room.
In The Kill Room, Joe Manganiello plays a hitman with a heart of gold, so to speak. He’s a mild-mannered artist who has found himself in an unfortunate situation. The film’s director, Nicol Paone, knew that there was more to Manganiello as a performer, but it was during a pivotal confession scene that this truly hit home for her:
Nicol Paone is absolutely right, and I prompted this reaction after confessing to her that The Kill Room is my favorite Joe Manganiello performance of all time. It is subdued in all of the right ways, and quite heartfelt despite the film’s quirky tone. The Kill Room is a crime-comedy that boasts a stellar cast beyond Joe Manganiello; including Uma Thurman, her daughter Maya Hawke and Samuel L. Jackson (whose role was originally written as a 72-year old Jewish man) are also heavily in the mix.
It’s worth noting that Manganiello has been making headlines a lot lately, and not for The Kill Room. This year, he and Sofia Vergara divorced after seven years of marriage. He also lost his friend Paul Reubens, so he hasn't had the easiest time as of late. However, things are looking up, as not only will he be hosting Deal Or No Deal Island, taking the game show franchise reins from Howie Mandel, but he has The Kill Room showing a whole new side to the actor.
You can see The Kill Room in theaters right now! Manganiello will likely never return as Big Dick Richie after sharing some blunt thoughts regarding his Magic Mike career, but you can catch him on Deal Or No Deal Island sometime in 2024. Stay updated on the release date by checking out the 2023 TV release schedule.
Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
